Fair Game 030323

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

PMMC unveils plans for expansion and a dramatic water-saving future

TJ headshot AugEarlier this week I made my first trip EVER to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. It was a day that Center management shared the news with the community about their exciting expansion plans, including a new next-generation water reclamation system that will ultimately save Laguna Beach some 15,000 gallons of water EVERY WEEK. Do you realize how good that is ultimately for our ocean?

PMMC has raised $6 million toward the $14 million what they’re calling the Next Wave project. The estimated completion date will be the fourth quarter of 2024.

Center CEO Glenn Gray told the gathered audience that he was proud that the new water system’s capabilities of saving some 5.5 million gallons annually would further ensure Laguna Beach’s longstanding title as the nation’s “Most Water Wise City” continues well into the future.

After the brief comments, attendees were able to tour the pools and see the current “guests.” I can tell you, from someone viewing a number of “sick” sea lions that entered the facility in the recent past, they were happy, healthy and appeared well on their way to reaching their ultimate goal of getting released back into the ocean.

It’s what the Center is all about!

It’s my hope that the community continues to embrace the PMMC for their great work with full support in all aspects.

Fair Game board members with shovels SNL 3.3

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Doug Gifford

Community leaders and PMMC board members “dig” the new project

• • •

Reminder, in case anyone has forgotten, it’s the 56th Annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade tomorrow (March 4), starting near the high school and rolling through downtown. Here’s the latest: Some 75 entries, including the Marine Corp. Band and a number of other marching bands from throughout Southern California…some as far away as Barstow.

Yup, this is big stuff!

This year’s parade also features Toni Iseman, former longtime city councilmember and multi-time mayor, as the well-deserved Grand Marshal; Patriot of the Year - Major Erin Bevacqua of the United States Marine Corps; Citizen of the Year - Ken Aubuchon; Junior Citizens of the Year - Kirra Moore and Christopher Hemsley; Athletes of the Year - the Laguna Beach Little League Intermediate All Stars; Artist of the Year - Randy Morgan and Essay Contest winner - Skylar DiMaggio.

There will also be many, many clubs, organizations, nonprofits and more. It’s going to be memorable! It begins at 11 a.m. and should last for roughly two hours, followed by a special recognition (it’s a surprise) of a certain all-star youth team that last summer made our city proud.

• • •

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department issued the inaugural report of the Homeless Death Review Committee earlier this week on Monday, Feb. 27, which reviewed deaths of people experiencing homelessness in 2021. 

The report’s findings showed that deaths among people experiencing homelessness have risen substantially over the last decade, from 103 in 2012 to 395 in 2021, and that the leading cause of death is drug-related, with fentanyl as a factor in 144 of those deaths.

The Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department led the Homeless Death Review Committee, which was commissioned by Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes in January 2022. The Committee also included a broad representation of technical experts from county agencies, municipal police departments, hospitals and nonprofits. 

Of the 395 OC deaths, two occurred in Laguna Beach, one by accident and one by natural causes. Two cities only had one death, Dana Point and Cypress, while five others also had two: Brea, La Palma, Los Alamitos, San Juan Capistrano and Sunset Beach. The highest two cities were Santa Ana with 92 and Anaheim with 64.

• • •

Getting kids engaged in extracurricular activities is a good thing in my mind…let me change that, a great thing. That can be in different clubs or organizations, or in things like music, gymnastics and dance, or, as is probably most common, perhaps on a sports team. 

As such, it was refreshing to hear from a parent this week that Thurston Middle School has begun offering school sports this year. One of those teams, the Wave Riders volleyball team, made up of 6th/7th grade girls, won first place in a Coastal Athletic League 7th grade tournament by beating Sowers of Huntington Beach in the championship game. 

Thanks to the players and especially for coaches Lance Stewart and his daughter Chanel Stewart for the commitment to the team.

Fair Game kids volleyball team SNL 3.3

Photo by Maria Peruzzi-Lopez

The championship Wave Riders volleyball team from Thurston Middle School

• • •

The weather is supposed to hold tomorrow (Saturday), so you’ll be able to venture outside for a little sightseeing if you see fit. If so, here’s an idea. 

Venture just north to Crystal Cove and for the cost of the day-use fee of $15, you can enter Crystal Cove State Park and join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” at 9 a.m. There, you’ll learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk along the bluff trails and scan the ocean at each overlook.

If you didn’t know, you do now, the area is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Bring your binoculars for better viewing. 

Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot).

• • •

Laguna Live! heats up again Jazz Wednesdays next Wednesday, March 8, with Kleber Jorge’s Rio Life Quartet at [seven-degrees]. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert follows from 6-8 p.m. 

Brazilian guitarist/vocalist Kleber Jorge and his Rio Life Quartet perform authentic Brazilian jazz. Jorge, when not in Laguna Beach, can be found touring with Sergio Mendes amongst others, while performing in some of Rio’s hottest night clubs.

Tickets may be found here. B-t-w, if you acquire your tickets today, there’s still time to add “lite bites” to enjoy prior to the performance.

• • •

Of course, you’re planning to go to the Pageant of the Masters this summer. Performances will be nightly from July 7-September 1. You may now take advantage of a special ticket offer, “Save Some Green,” (think St. Patrick’s Day) for Monday through Thursday tickets in the Main Tier Sides for only $45.

Go to www.pageanttickets.com and use the promo code GREEN23. The offer expires March 17.

 

