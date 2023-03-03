NewLeftHeader

Live! Music for March

Live! Music for March

Laguna Live! has a roster of exciting events for March.

Tuesday, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.

Live! Music Matters – Musician Zach Churchill

Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.

Laguna Live!’s free music program is geared for ages up to 6 years old with caregiver involvement. Musician Zach Churchill leads the interactive sessions while attendees are invited to sing, dance and play child-friendly percussion instruments.

Live music Churchill

Zach Churchill leads sessions at LB Library on March 7, 14, 21 and 28

Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Ave.

Beth and Steve Wood welcome singer songwriters Ric Taylor and Mark Turnbull to their monthly songwriters showcase. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door and available by clicking here.

Wednesday, March 8, 6 p.m.

Jazz WednesdaysBrazilian Guitarist/vocalist Kleber Jorge and Rio Life Quartet

[seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Live! brings the heat to Jazz Wednesdays with Kleber Jorge and his Rio Life Quartet. Kleber, who tours with Sergio Mendes, among others, will treat the audience to a night of authentic Brazilian jazz. Tickets are $37.50 and available by clicking here.

Live music Kleber

Kleber Jorge performs on March 8

Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Live! at the Museum – Keyboardist Ryan Whyman and Violinist Meghan Shung

Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive

Laguna Live’s monthly chamber music series will feature Ryan Whyman, keyboard and Meghan Shung, violin. Come early to the museum to enjoy the art. Reservations are recommended. The concert is free to Laguna Live! and Laguna Art Museum members; $14 for museum entrance including the concert for non-members. Reservations can be made by clicking here.  

Wednesday, March 22, 6 p.m.

Jazz WednesdaysVocalist Rachel Avalon and the Tony Guerrero Quintet

[seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road

Jazz Wednesdays closes out with sensational Jazz vocalist Rachel Avalon and the ever-popular Tony Guerrero Quintet. Join Laguna Live! for a night great of traditional jazz standards. Tickets are $37.50 and available by clicking here.

 

