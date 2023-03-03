NewLeftHeader

Kind kids deliver Valentines love to local seniors

Katie Fitch, a resident at Vista Aliso senior apartments, gets a hug, a handmade Valentine, and a heart-shaped chocolate from Alia Marriner, Penelope Jameson and Caleb Cornell. The Valentine’s Day cards were created by third graders in El Morro’s RAK Pack (Random Acts of Kindness Club) and delivered by fifth grade PALs (Peer Assistance Leaders).

The student clubs partnered with nonprofit senior transportation services provider Sally’s Fund to deliver goodies to each of the 71 apartments. Vista Aliso is an affordable rental housing community for seniors age 62 and over.

Photo by Barbara McMurray

Katie Fitch poses with El Morro’s RAK Pack kids

“We wanted to make sure they knew that people care about them and they each got a Valentine,” said Penelope.

The effort helped meet a fun challenge generated by local attorney Meldie Moore of Moore Law for Children to make and deliver 3,000 handmade Valentine’s Day cards for Orange County residents living in senior homes and facilities.

 

