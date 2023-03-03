NewLeftHeader

Community Clinic recognizes major donors 030323

Community Clinic recognizes major donors, honors Providence Mission Hospital

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

More than 40 major donors braved the rainy weather to turn out for the Laguna Beach Community Clinic’s (LBCC) annual Benefactors’ Brunch on Saturday Feb. 25. Held at The Ranch at Laguna Beach amid its picturesque setting, special honors were bestowed upon Providence Mission Hospital for their dedication and support to the clinic.

Community Clinic Cornwall trio

(L-R) Christy Cornwall and Austine Duru of Providence Mission Hospital with Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO of Laguna Beach Community Clinic

“This may be my favorite event of the year,” said Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and CMO of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic. “I always look forward to the opportunity to thank and honor our supporters who are the reason we’re able to provide excellent medical services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.”

Community Clinic Canzoneri five

(L-R) David Canzoneri, Roya Cole, Ken Jillson, Tim Dorton and Eric Cortina

Each year the clinic spotlights a donor, and this year the honors went to Providence Mission Hospital for its dedication and philanthropic contribution to keeping the community healthy. Christy Cornwall, MPH, CHES, director of community health and Austine Duru, chief mission integration officer graciously accepted this award.

Community Clinic Nootbaars

John and Caren Nootbaar

Community Clinic Tarbox and Silber

(L-R) Laura Tarbox and Diane Silber

“LBCC provides a valuable service and excellent medical care in a compassionate and dignified manner. It has been a privilege to partner together over the last 15 years in service to the community,” said Cornwall. Duru added, “This means a lot to us as an important partner organization in this community. One thing we have learned over 36 months of battling COVID-19 is that we can no longer ignore the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities. We recognize that the need is great, and it will take collaborative effort from everyone in our community to help meet the greatest needs that exist.”

 

