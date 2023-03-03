NewLeftHeader

Black History Month: SoCal’s lure of outdoor, fresh lifestyle appeals to all, but history reveals beach experiences differ for Blacks 

By THERESA KEEGAN

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, in a darkened gallery room at the Laguna Art Museum, a critical slice of Southern California history was unveiled as Alison Rose Jefferson delivered her riveting talk “Black Beach Culture.” 

She explained that at the start of the 20th century, many African Americans from the south moved to Los Angeles not only to escape the Jim Crow era, but also to take advantage of the socioeconomic opportunities the area offered, especially in this post-World War l economy.

“They were more self-confident in demanding their rights,” the historian said of the new residents. 

And, since it was California, the opportunities to be outdoors at the beaches and lakes, and other recreational areas was central to defining people’s lifestyles. 

Black history podium

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Theresa Keegan

People recently gathered at the Laguna Art Museum to hear Alison Rose Jefferson's presentation on "Black Beach Culture"

Experiencing the good life outdoors

 “The California waterfront and inland rustic (recreational) places between the 1900s to the 1960s flourished,” said Jefferson. Hollywood movie moguls were soaking up the elixir of spring water and sun and African American resorts and clubs also sprung up in the region. Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica and Lake Elsinore were some of the locations where African Americans gathered. 

“These entrepreneurs challenged the racial and class structure of California’s recreation and relaxation efforts,” she said. “The sites offered a new collective sense of freedom that defined the new Negro…and created a suburban middle-class culture.” 

Jefferson’s presentation included many stories and images from her book Living the California Dream: African American Leisure Sites during the Jim Crow Era. Released in 2020, the book explains how participating in these recreational endeavors became a critical foundation for the African American experience in Southern California. 

Black history talk

Click on photo for a larger image

Alison Rose Jefferson addressed the history of "Black Beach Culture" and also efforts that are currently happening to educate people about this rich SoCal history

“Like white Americans, Black Americans were lured to California for the good life,” she said. 

Lake Elsinore, easily accessible from Los Angeles, was one of the first areas in Southern California where African Americans went for rest and relaxation. In 1921, the Lake Shore Beach Company, a Black-led effort, built a 50-acre resort, ensuring waterfront access for African Americans. A 1948 Ebony magazine featured a cover illustration from Lake Elsinore with two beautiful, smiling Black women on the deck of a pristine motorboat and an accompanying article that said it was the “best Negro vacation spot in the state…and…the nation, according to many Californians.”

Black history book

Click on photo for a larger image

Following her presentation, Alison Rose Jefferson signed books for people in attendance at her presentation at the Laguna Art Museum

In Corona, the exclusive Parkridge development opened in 1925, catering to white people, but within two years the resort was in disrepair. 

“The white owners’ difficulties presented others some opportunities,” said Jefferson. When Parkridge reopened in 1928, its program boasted it as “The largest country club in the world owned and controlled by Black Americans.” 

Yet in Manhattan Beach, the popular African American resort known as Bruce’s Beach was opened by the Bruce Family – only to have the property claimed by white politicians through eminent domain in 1924. In Huntington Beach, the nearly completed Pacific Beach Club was burned to the ground just weeks before opening in 1926. In 1925, an effort by Black entrepreneurs to develop a beach in El Segundo was abandoned. 

“Black business efforts were strongly contested by whites, but this story is left out of history,” said Jefferson. “This omission erases the complex layers of social dynamics, race and capitalism.” 

Jefferson also had an extensive collection of images, stories and knowledge about the experience of African American surfers which she shared during her Sunday presentation. She is the featured historian in the documentary about Nick Gabaldon, the first documented African American surfer and has coordinated special days to honor him, as well as encourage other surfers of color to take to the water. 

Black history fans

Click on photo for a larger image

Alison Rose Jefferson received a candle from Sharie Hendricks of Laguna Candles following Sunday's presentation

As a historian, she has dedicated her professional life to documenting the experiences and people whose stories have been erased or marginalized.

“The stories and imagery of African Americans has been largely absent about the western migration,” she said. “But this history has to be reclaimed and reamplified.” 

Jefferson addressed recent efforts to educate people about the role of African Americans in Southern California recreational efforts. She wrote the text on a 2008 plaque honoring Santa Monica’s Bay Street Beach Historic District and Gabaldon’s contributions. In 2017, she appeared in a student-led interview about the history of Bruce’s Beach. (The property has since been returned to the Bruce family, although the family has since sold it back to the state.) She spoke to children participating in Culture Club, an effort started in 2020 to encourage diversity and inclusion in water sports and ocean stewardship. 

But the public educational hurdles are steep. She is working with the California African American Museum to produce “Black California Dreamin’” later this year. 

“A broader more accurate understanding…can be a vehicle for hope and healing,” said Jefferson. “Alternative modes of publicly memorializing – and commemorative justice by those demanding a more inclusive history – will have a lasting societal effect.”

