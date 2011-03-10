NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 022823

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

It’s Parade weekend, Opening Day, beach volleyball and more

TJ headshot AugThere’s a lot going on in town this weekend. I know, what’s new? Anyway, we have, of course, the Patriots Day Parade, then, how about heading to Main Beach for the inaugural Best in the West Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament, and then, if you still have the energy, don’t forget the Laguna Art Museum’s 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash. And all of those take place after Friday night’s Opening Day for Laguna Beach Little League.

Let’s start with the 2023 56th Annual Patriots Day Parade. It takes place Saturday (March 4) beginning at Park Avenue and Legion Street, just below the high school at 11 a.m. From there, it’ll wind down Park, make a right on Glenneyre Street to another right on Forest Avenue, then proceed and end just past City Hall.

Last communications with the Parade committee showed 75 entries, beginning with the Laguna Beach Police escort and expecting to end some two hours later with Parade President Ed Hanke. And, there are a lot of good local things in between.

Let’s start with our Grand Marshal, Toni Iseman. Toni certainly deserves it after 24 years of service to the city’s elected leadership.

Other honorees will include Erin Bevacqua as this year’s Honored Patriot. She’s a Major in the United States Marine Corps and a graduate of Laguna Beach High School. She’s had quite an 11-year career in the Marines with a whole host of accomplishments; Ken Aubuchon, for an impressive list of volunteer work, is being honored as Citizen of the Year; students Kirra Moore and Chris Hemsley are being recognized as the Junior Citizens of the Year; the Artist of the Year is renowned master sculptor Randy Morgan and the Athletes of the Year comprise members of last year’s Laguna Beach Little League Intermediate All Stars, who won the California State title and moved on to the Little League World Series.

Fair Game police car

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Police Officers in their decorated patrol car at last year’s Patriots Day Parade

Fair Game female Marine SNL 2.28

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Patriots Day Parade

Maj. Erin Bevacqua is being recognized as the parade’s Honored Patriot

In between all of them are plenty of other entries to also cheer on, ranging from our local Girl Scouts, some even responsible for carrying the parade banner, to Vietnam Veterans, the LBHS marching band, the LBHS CIF Champion Breakers’ football team, the Thurston Middle School band, Mini Madness Miniature Therapy Horses and Cows (please, someone remember the shovel), the Honors Chorus of Top of the World/El Morro Elementary Schools, other marching bands, local clubs, local businesses, our firefighters and so much more.

It’ll be its usual fun self.

• • •

Okay, as we said earlier, before and after the parade is the volleyball tournament. It runs all day, both days (10 a.m.-dusk) on Main Beach, highlighted by three Division 1 teams from Cal Poly SLO, University of Hawaii and Long Beach State.

The plan for the tourney is for each school to field 10 teams of two girls each team seeded 1-10. All the teams will then battle it out with the championship match between the ultimate two teams expected about 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s free and open to all.

B-t-w, aspiring younger players and parents are invited to meet the participating players and coaches at a meet and greet on Saturday evening, 6-9 p.m. at the bungalows at The Deck restaurant, below the Pacific Edge Hotel.

• • •

Before we jump to California Cool, a quick sports update. Just when most of us thought that high school sports had moved from winter sports to spring sports, we’re reminded that basketball season is still alive and well.

Laguna Beach High School girls basketball (22-10) earned the seventh seed in Division V and plays a home game tonight against Fremont at 7 p.m. in the CIF Southern California Regional Championships.

Winners move on to the Regional quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m., with the ultimate goal being the CIF State Championships at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 10-11.

• • •

Next, the 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash is Saturday night. It’s obviously a fundraiser to support Laguna Art Museum’s “mission to enlighten and engage people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience.” Attendees can bid on and win artworks as they’re treated to complimentary cocktails and appetizers, a red carpet experience and a performance by Grammy-nominated Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats.

Tickets may be purchased to attend beginning at $160. The event begins at the Museum at 6:30 p.m.

But wait, you can also just go online and check out the auction and even bid on artwork. Okay, so you’ll miss Lee Rocker, the tasty cocktails and appetizers, still, if you’ve been looking for that special piece to hang over the fireplace or something to make a statement on a table or that certain spot, this could be for you.

To bid on the artwork go here

Might I urge you to at least have a peek? 

• • •

Finally, if you’re a coffee drinker, you’ll be happy with the news that the City Council last week approved a resolution approving a conditional use permit, coastal development permit and a categorical exemption to establish a Jedidiah Coffee location in North Laguna. The exemption will convert an existing retail building to a craft coffee house café.

The new location will be at 397 North Coast Highway.

 

