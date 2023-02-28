Laguna Life and People 022823

Barbara and Greg MacGillivray: a passion for the planet, cinema and community

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Much has been written about Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, MacGillivray Freeman Films and the couple’s philanthropic and environmental endeavors, however, there may still be a few things that might come as a surprise.

It may not be widely known that until 2006, Barbara juggled dual careers.

In addition to her role as Director of Partner Research with the film company, she had a long career as a licensed clinical psychologist. With a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, Barbara worked for 25 years in Children, Youth Services for the Orange County Health Care Agency.

“Over the years, they kindly accommodated me and had someone take over my clients so I could travel to film locations,” she said. “They also accommodated my bringing to the office both Corgis we had over those years which the kids loved. I retired in 2006 in order to work full time at our film office on our new campaign, ‘One World One Ocean’ dedicated to making films to raise awareness about the importance of the ocean and working to protect it.”

The MacGillivrays met at Newport Harbor High School

One wonders what other career path Greg might have chosen if he hadn’t gone into the film industry.

“Physics, math and architecture have always fascinated me,” was his immediate answer.

Beginnings

In fact, it was math that brought the couple together. Born in Washington D.C. at a Naval Reserve Hospital, Barbara’s family came to Newport Beach when she was a high school freshman.

“I was 14 years old, and I met Greg in an accelerated math class at Newport Harbor High School,” she said.

“Barbara was the only girl in the class who was pretty and athletic but also smart,” Greg said. (And wildly adventurous as he would later find out.) So, he did what any boy would do in that situation. “I sat behind her desk and pulled her hair to get her to notice me.”

“I eventually asked him to the Sadie Hawkins girl-ask-boy dance, and we started dating,” Barbara said. She also sold tickets at his first surfing movie. “When I went back to the East Coast to go to Cornell University, we stayed in contact. Then we really reconnected when I began my Ph.D. studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz. As luck would have it, he was planning on showing his new surfing film in Santa Cruz at the same time that I needed to drive up, so we drove up together and have been solidly together ever since.”

Turns out she’s very good at math, “My father was a scientist, an electrical engineer/physicist and worked on developing the atomic bomb during WWII. I used to call him from college to help me with calculus and I ended up getting an A+.”

“The guy was a genius,” Greg added. “He worked for Ford Aeronutronics and had a vast collection of electronic engineering magazines as well as fascinating stories about testing the first atomic bomb on the island of Enewetok.”

Surfboards at the beachfront home they have lived in since 1973

Greg was born in a San Diego Naval Hospital. His dad was a summer lifeguard, high school woodshop teacher and then a builder of custom homes. The MacGillivray family lived in Corona del Mar and at 12, Greg learned to surf at Little Corona. At 13, his life changed forever when his parents used three Green Stamp books to “buy” him a Brownie 8mm movie camera.

“In 1963, I went to the University of Santa Barbara, started a surf club and was working on my first surf film when I met Jim Freeman, who would become my partner for 12 years,” said Greg. “I was trying to finish my film and this guy (Jim) was at a screening of his 3D surfing film, Outside the Third Dimension. He was narrating it because he didn’t have enough money to put a soundtrack to it. There was one sequence in the film with dune buggies that was beautifully photographed, it was like Lawrence of Arabia with dune buggies. We exchanged numbers.”

At the time, Greg explained that he was living in a dorm that was actually an old Quonset hut with about 50 other guys. “It was the best place. There was another Quonset hut across the way that housed 50 girls, and we got to know all of them and showed surfing films at the mixers. It helped with the films – we found out where they laughed and where they got bored.”

Staircase carved by Jon Seeman

In November 1963, while Greg was finishing the first film, President Kennedy was shot. “You learn life fast when something like that happens,” he said. “I kept wondering ‘why I am so sad?’ It was an interesting time for everyone. We had started out only three months ago as freshmen and were beginning a new life. It was a pivotal moment that shaped everything.”

Greg said working with Freeman was like spending six months at film school. “I learned a lot about film from Jim and I finished my movie and did one more after that. Then we teamed up and made three surfing films together [Free and Easy, Waves of Change and Five Summer Stories]. We spent three months filming in South America going from country to country, finishing in Hawaii.”

In 1966, they founded MacGillivray Freeman Films and their first office space was in the old Pyne Castle in Laguna, now called the Villa Bella.

In the mid-1970s, they turned their attention to Hollywood and commercial films. But, a 1976 request from the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air & Space Museum to create the first film for its five-story-tall IMAX® theater, changed the trajectory of the company again.

A special synergy

They would go on to make To Fly! for IMAX. In his memoir, Greg describes their relationship as two sides of the same coin. “We were confident in our perspectives but respected each other so much that the films ended up far better when we put our heads together. We often referred to that magic as one plus one equaling three. Barbara and I were best friends with Jim and his girlfriend Cindy. Barbara and Cindy would make all the lunches on location for the crew in those early days as well as Cindy changing and reloading film and Barbara taking production photos.”

Even after 47 years, talking about Freeman’s death in a helicopter crash while scouting for locations in the Sierra Nevada mountains, was difficult and emotional for the MacGillivrays.

“Our family and Jim’s mother and sister were in Washington D.C. for the June 24th congressional premiere of To Fly! at the new National Air and Space Museum’s IMAX® Theater when we got the news,” Barbara said.

MacGillivray Freeman Films

MacGillivray Freeman Films is the first documentary filmmaker to reach the $1 billion benchmark in worldwide ticket sales. Greg has received two Academy Award nominations for Best Documentary Short Subject: first in 1995 for The Living Sea, and then in 2000 for Dolphins. In 2002, the Giant Screen Theater Association honored Greg as one of the five most important contributors to the success of the industry. That same year, Greg accepted the Bradford Washburn Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Museum of Science in Boston, for his contribution to science education.

A life of adventure

Barbara, who has been an integral production partner over the years, is actively involved in all aspects of filmmaking from pre-production research to on-location logistics and support and behind-the-scenes photography. She has worked on most all IMAX® productions in one capacity or other, from location research, sound recording and production management since the making of To Fly in 1976. Recently returned from trips to Amsterdam, Singapore and Los Angeles, she takes all the photo stills for production.

Close calls

Although they must have had many precarious moments during filming, it was during the filming of To Fly! that a particularly frightening incident happened. “I was in a two-seater, bi-plane recording while Greg and Jim were in a helicopter filming behind us,” said Barbara. “Our engine started sputtering and went out, The pilot kept trying to restart it as he dove it, desperately swearing every second. Fortunately, the engine finally restarted and we climbed upwards just avoiding a clothing line on the ground.”

“We got it all on film so no worries,” said Greg, reassuringly to Barbara, once they all had landed.

“Shooting Everest was one of the most incredibly exciting experiences we’ve had,” Barbara said. “At base camp, it felt like we were on the moon.”

A great storyteller

Greg admits that he almost died in a wave during the filming of Big Wednesday. “During the filming of another movie, I was in a balloon and it flamed out, and the basket got caught in the middle of a gigantic old oak tree,” he said. “We want all our films to be super realistic and take people places they’re not able to go and have experiences they would never have on their own, so these are situations that are dicey to begin with. For example, asking the question, ‘wouldn’t it be cool scuba diving at a depth no one has ever been?’ We push the limits and do things that are inherently a bit more dangerous.”

While filming The Dance of Life in the mid-1980s, Greg had another near-death experience. “We were in New Guinea in one of the remotest spots on the planet to recreate the circle dance the Dani people perform prior to going to war. It was an historic ritual carried out for the final time. It was a very unpredictable situation. They threaten each other and it erupts into a battle, and these people were cannibals and shrunken heads were part of their tradition. A native warrior came running out with a bow and arrow, probably dipped in poison. I saw my life flash before my eyes.”

Sometimes the best laid plans don’t quite work out. “I love to work with fog and misty environments, and we were doing a short film in India, staging a celebration with elephants and costumes,” Greg said. “We wanted it to happen in the rain, so we hired the fire department to come out with their hoses. To try to coordinate all this was amazing, but we kept doing it until the elephant refused.”

Mementos from all of their travels

Family business

Whenever possible, their two children Shaun and Meghan, traveled along with them on film shoots and also worked in the business when they were younger. Not surprisingly, just like their parents, they fell in love with it.

Shaun, who studied economics at Emory University and then received a master’s in film production from USC, and Meghan, who attended UCSB for her BA and then graduated from Chapman University with a master’s degree in English Literature, both gravitated back to the family business.

“They both came to us and said, ‘It’s more fun working here,”’ Greg said.

Shaun is now president of MacGillivray Freeman Films and managing director of the company’s One World One Ocean Campaign, a multi-year, multi-platform ocean media initiative aimed at inspiring greater public awareness about the world’s oceans.

Meghan serves as co-director for the company and unit production manager on all of the productions, basically running the filming quests.

One can only imagine that the MacGillivray’s five grandchildren – Shaun and Katie have three kids: Rosie (7 yrs.), Greta (9 yrs.), and Charlie (12 yrs.) and Meghan and Louis Weil have two boys: Kellan (8 yrs.) and Lochlan (6 yrs.) – might also grow up bewitched by cinema and the beauty of the world.

Ocean conservationists

However, the MacGillivray collaboration is not limited to film; for years they have spearheaded many projects in and outside the community.

As passionate ocean conservationists, Greg and Barbara founded the MacGillivray Freeman Films Educational Foundation, a nonprofit public charity dedicated to educating and inspiring the public through giant-screen films and science education programming about the need to take action to protect the world’s ocean.

The MacGillivrays are dedicated to ocean conservation

Greg has also served on the board of directors for The Great Park in Orange County and Sylvia Earle’s Mission Blue, as well as currently serving on the Laguna Playhouse and Laguna Art Museum boards, while Barbara serves on the Laguna Playhouse board and the Laguna High School Scholarship Foundation. With a love of the importance of trees, she also started Arbor Day and works with our City Arborist in putting on the celebration each year for the past four years, including this year when it will take place on March 9 from 3-5 p.m. on the Moulton Meadows basketball court. Additionally, she loves to make possible collaborative events, bringing together all the conservation organizations and other art and film foundations such as the Coast Film Festival to promote strong collaborative work together. They have also spearheaded many fundraisers.

Future plans

“The history of MacGillivray Freeman Films has always been one of collaboration – and together with partners, sponsors, film and marketing specialists, as well as the museum directors and education staffs – we all do our best to make and present films that aim to make a difference in people’s lives and the world,” Greg states on their website.

Currently, MacGillivray Freeman Films has two projects in the works: Medical Marvels and Cities of the Future (COTF).

Barbara explained, “COTF is another film sponsored by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and it is about the need for sustainable cities with climate change happening. Filming was done in three cities (Singapore, Amsterdam and Los Angeles), which are ranked high for their sustainability initiatives such as the planting of many trees, including green plantings and vines on buildings and the use of solar power and wind turbine farms.”

“Shaun is in Washington D.C. right now working on Cities of the Future,” Greg said. “There are 35,000 kids all over the world in teams of 11-12. Each team is designing a city of the future. The judges will pick three kids and their mentors to feature in the film.”

Fun film fact

Barbara offered Stu News an interesting tidbit. “Greg takes videos at any wedding he’s invited to, if he knows the person,” she added.

“I get to go backstage behind the scenes such as filming the bridal party, and then give the video to the couple,” he said.

“So far, we’ve never had anyone give one back,” said Barbara.

For the full story on the MacGillivrays, read Greg MacGillivray’s memoir, Five Hundred Summer Stories, which chronicles a life spent producing some of the most iconic documentaries and giant-screen IMAX® films for the past 50 years.

For more information on MacGillivray Freeman Films, go their website: www.macgillivrayfreeman.com.