It's time to "Play Ball" 022823

It’s time to “Play Ball”

Opening Day for Laguna Beach Little League is set for 4:30 p.m. this Friday, March 3, at Riddle Field. Festivities will begin with a parade of players of all ages and divisions.

Then, after opening remarks, there will be a special time to honor the Intermediate All Stars for their incredible record-setting year last season, which included a state championship and a trip to the Little League World Series. Included in this will be a Tournament of Champions banner presentation.

Intermediate Championship team for 2022 to be honored as part of the Opening Day festivities

Next up are player introductions for the two teams, Hobie and Hackett, that will play in the opening game later that evening, followed by festivities including the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and, of course, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

A ceremonial first pitch by Orange County Superior Court Judge Julie Swain follows and then it’s game time.

There will be plenty to enjoy courtesy of supporting family members. A merchandise booth will be set up, along with a Kids Rule Sport Baseball Card booth, and some munchies, including Jedidiah Coffee, a Cane’s food truck and Handel’s Ice Cream.

It should be a wonderful evening, weather permitting, at perhaps Little League’s most wonderful field around.

Riddle Field is located at 555 Hillcrest Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

