Hortense Miller Garden to hold open house 022823

Hortense Miller Garden to hold open house

Hortense Miller Garden is holding an open house on Saturday, March 5 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. There will be continuous shuttle bus service from the parking lot of First Church of Christ Scientist at 635 High Drive, Laguna Beach.

Hortense Miller wisteria

Click on photo for a larger image 

Photos courtesy of Hortense Miller Garden

Hortense Miller Garden features a 2.5-acre garden with more than a dozen unique trails and a mid-century modern home

A hidden Laguna gem, Hortense Miller Garden features a 2.5-acre garden with more than a dozen unique trails and a pristine mid-century modern home, built by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Torrey pines, planted from one-gallon saplings in 1959, there are more than 1,000 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The wondrous variety gives the garden color and texture during every season. The home’s walls of glass offer breathtaking ocean views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, fitting of a true Laguna artist.

There will be a free art workshop for children and sack lunches are permitted. A beekeeper talk takes place at 12 p.m.

Hortense Miller painter

Click on photo for a larger image 

A plein-air painter capturing the beauty of the garden

Walking shoes are recommended and garden tours are offered every hour. The home will also be open to the public.

Books by Hortense Miller, as well as container gardens and garden art will be available for sale.

No reservation is necessary. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. 

For more information, visit www.hortensemillergarden.org, or call 949.374.2696.

Hortense Miller Garden is located at 22511 Allview Terrace, Laguna Beach.

 

