Dennis’ Local Almanac 022823

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A wild week of weather!

Dennis 5Laguna’s latest weather maker lifted our season total up to 15.71 inches, which is well above the normal for a whole season of 13.95 inches, with more on the way for the first half of the new work week. At its current pace, we could easily top the 20-inch mark by the time all is said and done when the 2022-23 season ends on June 30 of this year.

Sunday was a gorgeous day with unlimited visibility and even San Clemente Island was clearly visible at sea level. San Clemente Island is rarely seen with such ease, as it’s roughly 54 miles offshore. If you get a chance today, drive up to Top of the World and check out Saddleback Mountain (Elevation 5,687 ft.) which is totally covered in snow all the way to the bottom including the Mission Viejo foothills. That hasn’t happened since February 2, 1979. It was so clear on Sunday, you could see the Coronado Islands off the Mexifornia border, 95 miles away.

The northern jet stream is going to continue to be on steroids this week and extreme temps will continue on both sides of this tweaking wild river of air. To the west, the jet will continue plunging to the south out of Alaska and the Arctic Circle with temps of 20-40 degrees below normal. This polar jet extends far to the south off the Pacific West Coast extending as far south as Cabo San Lucas – as it sets low temp records down as far as 22 degrees north latitude. 

Once this northern jet reaches the tip of Baja, it makes a sharp turn to the northeast and plows into the southern plains, setting high temp records on its south side. There will be high temps as much as 30 degrees above normal throughout the South, SE and up the Atlantic seaboard with temps in the 70s – and even 80s – as far north as places like D.C., New York and Boston. 

South of the jet, it’s in the 70s and 80s and north of the jet, it’s in the 20s and 30s within a span of only 100 miles. That depends on what side of the jet you’re on at the time. Things should start to calm down by the end of this week here in town in time for Laguna’s annual Patriot’s Day Parade this coming Saturday, March 4. Right now it looks like a go. Stu News Laguna will be part of the parade line-up again this year.

Last Friday afternoon, I was watching the Weather Channel when around 3 p.m. or so, I noticed one of the channel’s meteorologists on the scene at the foot of the hill where the famous HOLLYWOOD letters cover the hill’s southside. 

Hollywood, incidentally, is my birthplace, I’m proud to say. I arrived in this world at 5:20 a.m. at Hollywood Community Hospital on August 3, 1947, the date I was due. It’s the only time in my life I’ve ever been on time! Anyhow, looking closer at the screen, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was friggin’ snowing. In Hollywood! It was the first time that’s happened since January 1949. That same storm dropped up to two inches of the white stuff at Laguna’s Top of the World (El. 1105 ft.).

Hope to see y’all on Saturday at the Parade. Until then!

 

