February 24, 2023

R Star Foundation to hold presentation 022423

R Star Foundation to hold presentation on February 26

R Star Foundation, based in Laguna Beach, will hold a presentation on Sunday, Feb. 26 at First Church of Christ, Scientist, San Juan Capistrano.

According to R Star founder Rosalind Russell, what R Star has done in 20 years will be discussed – “Helping Women & Children in Nepal.”

The presentation will take place in person and via Zoom at 11:20 a.m. To view it via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/4931545979. All are welcome.

Click on photo for a larger image 

Photo by Rabindra Situala, a Nepal villager

Rosalind Russell (far right) visiting with village women friends of Wojethar in rural Nepal

Russell’s work focuses on gifting goats to rural women in the Kavre District of Nepal. R Star is a 100% volunteer-run organization that serves and educates Nepalese women and children. According to the website, “We connect resources to the neediest people in one of the most remote areas on earth and help to bring about peace.”

Those interested in learning more about R Star Foundation, can visit https://rstarfoundation.org, or call Russell at 949.497.4911. 

First Church of Christ, Scientist, San Juan Capistrano is located at 31897 Del Obispo, #120, San Juan Capistrano.

 

