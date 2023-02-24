NewLeftHeader

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Arguments against city’s resolution hardly make sense…healthy reward being established to ID culprit

TJ headshot AugAs I watched Tuesday evening’s Laguna Beach City Council meeting, I was truly befuddled. 

Befuddled (/bəˈfədəld/) is an adjective meaning “unable to think clearly, confused or perplexed.”

Let’s rewind, on February 1, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis woke up to her home having been vandalized. Someone had spread sewage or feces around her property, including down her front stairs and on the walkways, along the planter boxes and even, reportedly, over the property’s homemade mailbox.

We quickly reported it here at Stu News and called the circumstances “disgusting.”

In my opinion, Mayor Bob Whalen then did the right thing by putting a resolution on Tuesday’s Council agenda “standing in solidarity with the City Manager and condemning acts of bullying, harassment and vandalism against ANY person.”

I capitalized and underlined “any” because two sides raised their heads debating the issue of the resolution. One side agreed with my opinion that the act was “disgusting” and should be condemned. PERIOD. EXCLAMATION POINT.

Then there was another side, led by City Councilmember George Weiss and former longtime city leader Toni Iseman, who brought in other particulars to the argument skirting the merits presented by the proposed resolution.

The resolution says “bullying and harassment” some argued, adding that such wording should be removed, including Weiss himself. In fact, Weiss added that “Dupuis was allowed to name individuals and make defamatory and accusatory statements (against them) without providing any evidence to support those claims.”

Peter Blake was totally inappropriate in the way he dealt with people others said, including Iseman.

At the end of the day, all these and other comments attempted to take the focus off the true problem at hand – that vandalizing someone’s home, in this case our City Manager, with sewage or feces is UNACCEPTABLE. There is no other argument…it was simply wrong!

Was Peter Blake mean to some people from the dais? Sure…but that’s a discussion for a different time and a different place. B-t-w, news tip, Blake was voted out of office four months ago! Did Shohreh, perhaps unfairly, name some people that she claimed were cyber-bullying and harassing her on Nextdoor about her traffic stop, saying it created a hostile work environment and defamed her character? Again…still wrong time and wrong place…and bottom line, doesn’t justify vandalism. 

Some people argued that the resolution should not only cover bullying and harassment against the City Manager, but also to others. So, remember back when earlier in this column I capitalized “ANY” person above? I pointed out that the resolution clearly states that it doesn’t just protect the City Manager, it “condemns acts of bullying, harassment and vandalism against ANY person.”

Here’s the good news, the resolution passed, 5-0.

And now to perhaps add some teeth to the Laguna Beach Police investigation seeking to identify a culprit, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation announced their commitment of “at least” $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction related to the vandalism.

Matt Lawson, treasurer of the nonprofit police and community foundation, said, “We have received significant interest from throughout our community with offers to contribute to a reward. Foundation leadership determined that this offense was sufficiently serious to secure additional funds and offer a reward of at least $5,000 for information that will assist the police department in arresting those responsible.”

Then, at Tuesday’s council meeting during comments on the resolution, resident Jacob Cherub verbally added his commitment via telephone of another $5,000.

On Wednesday, one day later, Tom Padden, president of the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association Local 3684, called me to announce they were also contributing the amount of $1,000 to the growing reward.

Padden added, “There is no greater violation than to attack someone’s home. We stand with the community in hoping to find who is responsible and by joining we hope to encourage others to donate.” 

I’ve added before that math is not my strong suit, but $5,000 + $5,000 + $1,000 sounds like $11,000 to me. And that amount is expected to grow. Residents or interested parties wishing to contribute to the fund are encouraged to send checks made out to the Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation and add the word “REWARD” clearly on the check. The address for the Foundation is P.O. Box 888, Laguna Beach, CA 92652-0888.

Hopefully, someone will come forward to identity the person(s) behind this reprehensible act…and then, and only then, my befuddlement will subside.

Final comment on our City Council after watching Tuesday’s meeting. Thank you Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill for your common sense from the dais.

• • •

Mark your calendar for this one. On Monday, March 6, Terry Welsh, president of the Banning Ranch Conservancy, will be the guest speaker for the next Laguna Canyon Conservancy meeting. Welsh will give a “short history of the successful effort to purchase Banning Ranch and bring this important open space into public ownership.”

The program is planned for 4 p.m. at Susi Q Community Center. Go here to RSVP and to reserve yourself a seat.

• • •

I’m excited next week to make my first visit to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center…I know, shame on me for not getting there sooner. The good news is that our editor, Lana Johnson, is a former board member of the Center and she, too, is looking forward to her return visit.

The plan is to be a part of their “The Next Wave” expansion. The centerpiece of that expansion will be a next-generation water reclamation system which will save our community 15,000,000 gallons of water every year. 

The expansion will also increase the standards of animal care, improve their research capacity, provide more students with access to their educational programming and will lay the groundwork for powerful advocacy to help Build a Better Ocean – one with fewer plastics and less chemical pollution.

As I said, looking forward to finding out more. We’ll keep you posted!

 

