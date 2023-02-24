NewLeftHeader

Laguna Dance Festival showcases women-led FP 022423

Laguna Dance Festival showcases women-led Cincinnati Ballet and Hubbard Dance Chicago

Laguna Dance Festival (LDF) has announced their 2023 dance festival which will be held February 23-26 at the Laguna Playhouse. The festival will feature two of the nation’s major dance companies – the Cincinnati Ballet, led by Artistic Director Jodie Gates of Laguna Dance Festival and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, led by Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell.

“This is going to be such an extraordinary weekend of dance for all in attendance,” said Gates, artistic director of the Cincinnati Ballet, founder and artistic director of the Laguna Dance Festival, and founding director of the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance. “Laguna Beach is a special community that I’ve loved calling home for many years. It’s meaningful for me to bring two iconic companies, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and Cincinnati Ballet to perform at the Laguna Dance Festival, which has been such a popular and unique organization and mission to celebrate dance education and presentation and bring live dance performances to the local community.” 

Laguna Dance Festival Cincinnati Ballet couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Hiromi Platt

Cincinnati Ballet’s Maizyalet Velázquez and Joshua Stayton

The 2023 Laguna Dance Festival will start a long weekend of events on Thursday, Feb. 23, with a peek backstage – a free rehearsal event with the Cincinnati Ballet on stage at the Laguna Playhouse at 6 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m., they will feature the Cincinnati Ballet performing repertory that includes Alejandro Cerrudo’s Extremely Close, Don Quixote Pas de Deux, an excerpt from William Forsythe’s In the Middle Somewhat Elevated and Swivet, choreography by Andrea Schermoly. On Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m., they will feature a special combined dance performance by the Cincinnati Ballet and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. On Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m., Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will be performing contemporary repertory of As the Wind Blows by Amy Hall Garner, The Bystander by Kyle Abraham, Ne Me Quitte Pas by Spencer Theberge, Bolero by Ohad Naharin and Busk by Aszure Barton. “We’re thrilled to be performing in Laguna Beach, a community with such a well-known history of supporting the arts and dance community,” said Fisher-Harrell, who was recently appointed as artistic director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.

Laguna Dance Festival Hubbard troupe

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Amy Hall Garner/courtesy of Jacob’s Pillow

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in “As the Wind Blows”

Tickets for these performances will be $60 for general admission and $30 for students. 

In addition to these performances, Artistic Directors Gates and Fisher-Harrell will be teaching dance master classes for advanced dance students and also hosting pre-show talks for interested audience members throughout the weekend. These master classes will provide dance education from some of the most accomplished dancers and artistic directors in the world. Gates will be hosting her master class on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Fisher-Harrell will be hosting hers on Sunday, Feb. 26.

For more information about Laguna Dance Festival and to purchase tickets, visit https://lagunadancefestival.org.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

