NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 16  | February 24, 2023Subscribe

Sawdust Art Festival holding art classes FP 022423

Share this story

Sawdust Art Festival holding art classes this weekend

Sawdust Art Festival is offering a variety of art classes this week – a program that operates in the festival off-season. From mixed media and fused glass to glassblowing and painting in acrylics and oils, there are myriad experiences from which to choose to get creative, so sign up now.

Here’s the line-up:

Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Mixed Media Magic with Charleine Guy

Immerse yourself in Charleine Guy’s world of vibrant color and magic, with colored paper, acrylic paints and alternative art media to create a beautiful, impressionistic masterpiece. Cost: $95 per student and all materials are included.

Sawdust Art Festival mixed media

Click on photo for a larger image

Mixed Media Magic with Charleine Guy on February 24 

Friday, Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m.

Fused Glass Pocket Vase with Barbara Lolli

Learn how to create a wall pocket vase using colorful frit (small pieces of glass), glass powder and sheet glass in this intro to the art of fused glass. Cost: $125 per student and all materials and firing costs are included.

Sawdust Art Festival fused glass

Click on photo for a larger image

Create a fused glass pocket vase with Barbara Lolli on February 24 

Friday, Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m.

After Dark! Florals in Acrylic with Lisa Rainey

Girls Night Out! Bring your besties (or just treat yourself) and have a fun night learning how to paint a fabulous floral still life, with a glass of wine in hand. Cost: $95 per student and all materials and wine are included.

Sawdust Art Festival florals in acrylic

Click on photo for a larger image

Enjoy a night out with Florals in Acrylic with Lisa Raney on February 24

Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Glassblowing with MaryAnn Guerra

Encounter the magic of glassblowing with one of their master glassblowers. In this truly unique experience, you will be taken through the glassblowing process step-by-step in their famous glass demo booth. You will receive individual, one-on-one instruction to create a beautiful piece of artwork. Cost: $300 per student for a private two-hour lesson and all materials are provided. Students are required to wear a long-sleeved, button-up shirt and closed-toe shoes.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Sawdust Art Festival glassblowing

Click on photo for a larger image

Learn glassblowing in the demo booth on February 25 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2-4 p.m.

Glassblowing with MaryAnn Guerra

Encounter the magic of glassblowing with one of their master glassblowers. In this truly unique experience, you will be taken through the glassblowing process step-by-step in their famous glass demo booth. You will receive individual, one-on-one instruction to create a beautiful piece of artwork. Cost: $300 per student for a private two-hour lesson and all materials are provided. Students are required to wear a long-sleeved, button-up shirt and closed-toe shoes.

Sunday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Whimsical Texture & Mark Making with Kate Cleaves

Dive into a world of whimsy with Kate Cleaves and discover visual texture, pattern and mark making through a variety of hands-on explorations and process art. Cleave’s magical approach will lead you step-by-step to a final project of a paper cutout collage using their own handmade art papers. A truly fun yet educational class with lots of hints and tips about how to make your own mark on your work. This class is great for both beginners and those with some experience who want to learn more about textures and pattern making. Cost: $75 per student and all materials for this project are included.

Sawdust Art Festival mark marking

Click on photo for a larger image

It’s hands-on creativity with visual texture, patterns and mark marking with Kate Cleaves on February 26

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2-4 p.m.

Laguna Seascape in Oil with Cydette Vikander

Learn how to paint a stunning Laguna seascape in oil paint, in this informative class taught by local artist Cydette Vikander. Under Vikander’s gentle guidance and following supplied reference material, you will sketch out your image initially in paint and then slowly start blocking in color using both brush and palette knife. You will learn about the viscosity of oil paint and how to layer and apply it, how to use a color palette, how to hold your brush/palette knife to allow for bold, decisive strokes and how to mix color that will result in a rich, deep pigmentation in your painting.

This is an inspiring class that will take the fear out of oil painting. Suitable for both beginner and those with experience. Cost: $125 per student which includes all materials and a glass of wine.

Sawdust Art Festival Laguna seascape

Click on photo for a larger image

Paint a Laguna seascape with Clydette Vikander on February 26

To visit the Sawdust website for more information, an update on classes and to register, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/classes.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.