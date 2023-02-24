Council stands in solidarity with city manager 022423

Council stands in solidarity with city manager, condemns vandalism, bullying and harassment

By SARA HALL

This week, City Council approved a resolution standing in solidarity with the city manager regarding recent acts of vandalism at her home and condemning acts of bullying, harassment and vandalism against any person.

During extraordinary business at the Tuesday (Feb. 21) meeting, councilmembers voted 5-0 in favor of the resolution, although Councilmember George Weiss lodged an opposing comment that he had reservations about the language because he didn’t see any bullying or harassment demonstrated.

The item comes after City Manager Shohreh Dupuis’ house was vandalized on February 9. Responding to the call, Laguna Beach Police officers found substances that looked like feces or sewage smeared around the property including on the house, in the front yard, on the mailbox, planters, stairs and walkway adjacent to the home.

Mayor Bob Whalen brought the resolution to the council for consideration.

“I thought it was important to bring this to give an opportunity to fellow councilmembers and members of the community to express their views on it and for council to take an official action on something that crossed the line. This was different,” Whalen said.

He fully agreed with the public comments that highlighted residents’ right to criticize city officials, of which he’s heard his fair share over the years, he said.

“That’s absolutely your prerogative, but this – this crossed a line,” Whalen said. “I think it’s very, very important for the council to stand up now, not six months from now and state that we condemn this act of vandalism.”

They need to move forward, dial down the rhetoric, deal with the issues before the city with a healthy dialogue and debate, and fewer personal attacks all the way around, Whalen said, with several of his fellow councilmembers and public speakers agreeing with the sentiment.

Particularly the negative and inappropriate comments on social media, like Nextdoor, added Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.

“We got like a little toxic stew going on here and it just needs to calm down. It’s not appropriate,” she said.

There is a lot of community support for Dupuis, she added.

“People were appalled, absolutely appalled,” Kempf said.

When she heard about the incident, Kempf questioned how they got to this point.

“Really? Where are we going now? To this now? We’re going to throw stuff on someone’s house?” she asked.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Council approved a resolution standing in solidarity with City Manager Shohreh Dupuis after her house was vandalized on February 9

This speaks to a bigger issue, noted Councilmember Alex Rounaghi. Not just in the city, but across the country disagreements have turned personal and potentially violent, he said.

“That’s something that all of us, I think, have an obligation to condemn,” he said. “This, to me, is a no-brainer to support this.”

It’s important to have respectful dialogue and embrace dissenting opinions. There is no need for the comments and discussion to be toxic, he added.

“My hope is that we can all kind of dial down the rhetoric and we can all find ways to work together,” Rounaghi said. “But, with that being said, I want to separate the fact that you can criticize the city and say that we’re horrible, and that doesn’t mean that’s equivalent to going and throwing something at the city manager’s house.”

Weiss agreed with condemning the vandalism, but suggested removing the wording about bullying and harassment because he hasn’t seen evidence of that happening.

“I think the wording you have in here on ‘every person’ is good, but this is about vandalism, not about bullying and harassment. But I would remove those words and I could probably agree with this proclamation if we did that,” he said.

Weiss, and several public speakers, also noted past occurrences of bullying.

“I agree with the general premise that we have to condemn any act of vandalism on anyone’s property, including our city officials,” Weiss said. “We should stand in solidarity with the city manager, however (at) the last council meeting leadership failed to enforce the latest resolution to the rules of decorum to disallow personalizing of debate.”

Weiss alluded to Dupuis’ comments at the February 7 council meeting. During non-agenda comments, several members of the public requested information regarding a traffic stop involving Dupuis, who responded with a prepared statement and named four residents who she claimed cyber-bullied and harassed her, creating a hostile work environment and defaming her character.

On Tuesday, Weiss said Dupuis was allowed to name those individuals and make defamatory and accusatory statements without providing any evidence to support those claims.

The last four years have also seen a lot of harassment and bullying, Weiss said, referencing the heated debates and comments between himself, former Councilmember Toni Iseman, and members of the public, with former Councilmember Peter Blake. A “lack of leadership” allowed the rules of decorum to be violated, Weiss said.

Several public speakers echoed Weiss’ comments and referred to February 7 as an example, or mentioned that they or other residents have also felt bullied in the past. Blake was mentioned several times. Some suggested that the resolution should be more generic to condemn all bullying and not specifically mention the incident at Dupuis’ house.

“This isn’t about Peter Blake,” Kempf responded. “Peter Blake was up for election, he got voted off. He got voted off soundly. So it’s not really about Peter Blake, it’s about the fact that Shohreh’s house, she’s the city manager, she was vandalized.”

In response to other public comments regarding past acts of bullying, Whalen noted that the resolution condemns any acts of bullying, harassment and vandalism against anyone in the city. He also pointed out that it states that the city will work with the community to promote understanding, respect and empathy for all individuals.

It’s important to make those broad statements, as well as condemning this specific act of vandalism, Whalen explained. Any past acts of bullying or a previous lack of consequence does not lessen the need for this resolution right now, he added.

“As to the comments about prior inaction on my part, shortcomings, fostering the environment, whatever, if those are past omissions and failures, so be it,” Whalen said. “That does not undermine or limit the need for this resolution now.”

Councilmember Mark Orgill acknowledged what happened in the past, noting that it was “heartbreaking” to see what Iseman had to tolerate and one reason he ran for council was to help restore civility.

“There’s no doubt (there are) plenty of hurt feelings from the things that have happened in the past and it’s all kind of boiling down to this one night,” Orgill said. “A lot of folks want answers for some of the previous things that have happened and I do sympathize.”

Although he realizes that passionate debates are a part of the city’s history.

“I’m not naive, I know in our community we love to disagree and bicker with one another and we always have,” Orgill said.

The resolution mentions “condemning vandalism against the city manager,” because that’s where the vandalism took place, Orgill said, but it also includes condemning “acts of bullying, harassment and vandalism against any person.”

“In this particular case, all roads lead to Rome,” he said. “I do agree with that and I hope we can get through it and move on. I really believe in this council and I think we can get a lot of important things done and it means a lot to me to see us get through this so we can carry on, we have a lot of important business.”

Many speakers urged their fellow Laguna neighbors to stop the personal attacks, move past the vitriol, and dial it back by working on improving public discourse, particularly on the neighborhood app Nextdoor. The comment that it’s ok to disagree without sinking to this level was echoed by a number of speakers.

Others asked about the police investigation into the incident.

Police don’t share details about an open case, Whalen confirmed, but he has been assured that they’re investigating it thoroughly and with all the resources available to them.

“I know they’ll track it down as best they can. I think we would all like nothing better than to find the person who perpetrated this act,” Whalen said.

The police are definitely looking into the incident, Kempf agreed, noting the reward from the Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation.

“I hope we find the idiot that did it,” Kempf said. “I hope we find the person that did this and I hope it never happens again.”

They all want the culprit caught, she added. It’s not good to have somebody roaming around in the community that thinks it’s ok to throw whatever it was onto Dupuis’ or anyone’s house. She recalled that someone said “It’s just mud” in an effort to minimize the outrage over the crime.

“It doesn’t really matter what it was,” she said, it was appalling.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.