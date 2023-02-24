NewLeftHeader

By DIANNE RUSSELL

The Great Love Club – co-hosting with The Fullest – is holding its third pop-up “A Slow Market” on Saturday, March 4 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 345 N. Coast Highway. 

The Great Love Club is a social club on a mission to cultivate a community that values love, slow living, skill-building and spiritual connection. Based in Laguna Beach, founder Tifany Khakdoust believes in taking a mindful approach to life, prioritizing meaningful relationships and personal growth.

the great sisters Olivia and Tifany

Photos by Gemma Totten

(L-R) Sisters Olivia and Tifany Khakdoust at the first “A Slow Market”

To that end, Khakdoust created “A Slow Market,” a curated monthly pop-up market for the most discerning buyer. “SLOW stands for Sustainable, Local, Organic & Whole and by practicing slow living, we mindfully embody these values into our shopping choices, ensuring we leave with products we love, that are long lasting, of great quality, and will be beneficial to ourselves and the planet,” she said. “Every vendor has been selected for their effort to maintain the slow value system within their business production and product.”

the great crowd

Crowd at first pop-up market

This market will encompass everything from shopping opportunities, bites to eat, live music, goodie bags, along with wellness sessions where attendees can drop-in (including a 50-minute workout class and an area at Pelvic Steam). 

“I have a social club called The Great Love Club which offers more than 10 hours of free offerings a week, to bring the community together as well as ticketed workshops, organic farm-to-table dinners and fun meet ups and events,” said Khakdoust. “My goal with this club is for the community to have a space to come that’s full of like-minded loving people, and to support small business in every way I can. All of my brand partners and collaborators for events and spaces are local small business owners.” 

the great Jordan Dzierwa

Jordan Dzierwa of SKYDOG Jewelry 

According to www.lagunabeachliving.com, The Great Love Club started with Walk Club, a concept so simple, yet so needed. What began with a few people showing up each Tuesday soon turned into 30-40 people meeting at 7 a.m. each week to explore different areas of Laguna. Deep friendships were made, as well as opportunities for networking and collaborations. 

Word traveled and people started hearing about the club all over Orange County, creating a community where everyone truly felt welcome. Khakdoust added Work Club on Thursdays, Church Club on Sundays, and now hosts multiple events and workshops each and every week – from Breathwork and Ice Bath Gatherings to Women’s Wellness Day Retreats to Healing Jewelry Workshops to the monthly Hike Club. 

the great musicians

Avery Tescher and Derek Strombotne (on guitar)

“I chose The Fullest to co-host this market with as they align with every value this club stands for: mindfulness, natural ingredients, community and sustainability,” Khakdoust said.

The Fullest is a Certified B Corp offering a holistic wellness platform that includes experiential retail, product and content. They believe natural intelligence is our greatest guide and are on a mission to support women in utilizing a combination of ancient and modern wellness practices to reconnect with their body and experience long-term healing.

The following vendors will be featured at the March 4 event: Nucifera, Zen Bunni, The Fullest, The Ecology Center, Mushee Medicinal, SKYDOG Jewelry, Honest Cotton, LA Relaxed, Alchemy Pets, Innergarden Wellness, May Martin, Bees and Teas Apothecary, Clean Burnn, Hyde, Bare Your Hands, The Syd Saturday Shop, Amis de la Terre Market, Fervor, Crunchy Munch, Divine Farmer and Rose West Studio.

The Great Love Club believes in taking a mindful approach to life, prioritizing meaningful relationships and personal growth. “Our goal is to provide a space where individuals can truly connect over a shared value system through curated events,” said Khakdoust.

So don’t miss the opportunity to get to know these great vendors and their products on March 4 – and be sure to take it slowly. 

You can find The Great Love Club on Instagram at @thegreatloveclub, or www.thegreatloveclub.com.

Follow the vendors on Instagram at: @nuciferabody,@zenbunni,@thefullestco, @theecologycenter, @musheemedicinal, @skydogjewelry, @honestcotton, @larelaxed, @alchemypets, @innergarden.wellness, @maymartininc, @beesandteas.apothecary, @cleanburnn, @hyde_goods, @bareyourhands, @thesydsaturdayshop, @amisdelaterremarket, @shopfervor, @crunchymunch.co, @divinefarmerca and @roseweststudio.

 

