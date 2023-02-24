Beauty under tension: Four ways of seeing FP 022323

Beauty under tension: Four ways of seeing is on display at foaSouth’s photography exhibit

By MARRIE STONE

Laguna Beach photographer Rob Gage’s “Form and Grace” opens foaSouth’s Photo Show, now on display through April 8. A ballerina stands en pointe, a gauzy sheet of white fabric floats behind her. The piece looks like an impressionistic painting – Monet’s bold brush strokes meet Degas’ subject matter. The bright yellow and blue hues of the background bleed into the sheer white sheet on a canvas that appears textured with paint. Nothing about it appears photographic. And yet…

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Rob Gage’s “Form and Grace” from his Ballerina series

In today’s high-tech world, laymen can accomplish almost anything with an iPhone camera. Instagram filters and photo editing equipment work wonders. Not so when Gage and his contemporaries began their careers 40 years ago.

The Festival of Arts is currently celebrating the works of four of its photographers at foaSouth. Chris Bliss, Rob Gage, Robert Hansen and Tom Lamb are all current or past FOA exhibitors who have worked in the photography industry as both commercial and fine arts photographers. From aerial to astral, from architectural to portraiture, this exhibition highlights not only a range of subject matter but also technique.

“Featured in this exhibit are four artists that represent the best of the best in photography,” said curator Pat Sparkuhl. “Each has a storied career that is both individualistic and broad. They have spent their careers honing their skills, developing challenging encounters and many times traveling to all parts of the globe to get the right shot.”

Beyond the accomplishments of the individuals – like any successful show – the combination of artists produces an experience that’s arguably greater than the sum of its parts. By juxtaposing ballerinas in industrial settings with nostalgic New York cityscapes, by hanging abstract aerial photographs alongside celestial landscapes, a new conversation begins. One that isn’t possible with a solo show. Different ideas emerge – that perennial discussion about humanity’s achievements against nature’s obstacles. Impermanence versus endurance. Mortality and timelessness. Painting with light versus working in the dark. Specificity versus infinity. If there’s an overarching theme to these works, it might be “beauty under tension.” But each photographer achieved this in his own artistic way.

“There has always existed a personal perspective that each has experimented with,” Sparkuhl said. “These experiments had nothing to do with the commercial marketplace, but only the self. In this exhibit we, the viewers, have the opportunity to get a glimpse into the personal lenses of these four photographers.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

“Photo Show” is currently on display at foaSouth (a gallery located inside Active Culture on PCH and Anita Street) through April 8

Christopher Bliss captures a quiet New York

The 1990s were a unique time in Manhattan. The dawn of the decade saw the highest crime rate in the city’s history. Between 1990 and 1994, New York suffered a stretch of homicides that outpaced the past five decades. But then something happened. The crime rate began to plummet. Overall crime dropped by half and homicides were down by one-third, with each year better than the last. This was also pre-9/11. A relatively calm time in America’s largest city.

This is the New York Chris Bliss brings to the show. His sepia-toned images mute the glare and blare of the city’s rough edges, giving the town that old-world nostalgic air. Two vintage shots of Times Square take you back to the town’s bygone era. “These prints show Times Square like it was back in the old days, before they turned it into a pedestrian area,” said Bliss. “This was more of an authentic Times Square era before they Disney-fied everything.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Chris Bliss’ “Times Square Taxis” (1995)

As a native New Yorker, Bliss has photographed that city since 1988. He’s currently there now, working on another project. His New York images, including calendars and posters, sell around the world in museums and bookstores. Several of his works are part of the permanent collection of photographs at the Museum of the City of New York.

“I printed the Times Square photos in my darkroom,” Bliss said. “They are 20” x 24” prints, which are hard to make in a home darkroom. That was a big challenge. Nowadays it’s nothing. You print them on your printer. Back then, you had to use chemicals and trays and big pieces of wet paper that you hung to dry. It was an involved process.”

His shot of the Chelsea Hotel also conjures that long-gone time. Built in the 1880s, the Chelsea notably housed numerous writers, musicians, artists and actors. Though the hotel no longer accepts long-term residents, it once accommodated such notables as Arthur C. Clarke who wrote 2001: A Space Odyssey while staying there in 1968. Dylan Thomas famously stayed in room 205 before his death in 1953. Poets Allen Ginsberg and Gregory Corso chose the Chelsea as their favored place for artistic exchanges. Through Bliss’s experienced lens, the viewer gets a sense of the hotel’s long history through its iconic sign with the world rushing below – permanence and impermanence at once. Beauty under tension.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Chris Bliss’ “Chelsea Hotel”

Rob Gage marries grit with grace in his ballerina series

“Light is a law.” This quote from Charlie Potts, Gage’s first photography professor at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, is his guiding principle. “[Potts] taught us that a photograph is an image painted by light. Throughout my career, the challenge has been to immerse myself in projects that result in collection of painted images. Ballet has become one of those collections.”

Gage sets his subjects in unique settings, juxtaposing his ballerinas alongside industrial laborers working in gritty conditions. In a lacy white tutu with a form-fitted bodice and sparkling tiara, “Katie” poses with the guys on a dredge barge. Tractor tires hang from rusty winches and dirty rope. The men wear hard hats and safety gloves. Are they smiling or leering at her? Katie doesn’t care. She appears caught in her own mental landscape, far away from these men.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Rob Gage’s “Katie and the Guys” from the ballerina series

“Ballerinas are a rare breed,” said Gage. “They are trained to communicate with their bodies and their focus is extraordinary. My goal with these images is to show the physical tension and discipline inherent in the dancers, but in unique situations.”

Unlike Bliss’ nostalgic homage to New York architecture, Gage aims for edgy contrasts with a painterly use of light. “I was fortunate to be given behind-the-scenes access to the Southland Ballet Academy in Orange County,” Gage said. “Multiple trips to the studio over four years allowed me to observe the dancers and secure their trust.”

Robert Hansen’s astral photos operate on the edge of darkness

On New Year’s Day 1984, Robert Hansen took a hike into Tsegi Canyon in Northern Arizona. The sun was already setting on the Navajo land when he made the solo mile-long walk into the canyon. “It was getting dark, and I saw something across the canyon,” Hansen recalled. “It was a cave, 450 feet high, with this little Indian city that was built 800 years ago. It was in full moonlight. I went wild. It was just amazing.”

He spent the next day there, too, but never did anything with the images until recently when he rediscovered the transparency from nearly 40 years ago. Then he printed it in black and white. “It really sung for me,” he said. “It was a powerful image that I made within the last year.”

Courtesy of Robert Hansen

Robert Hansen’s “Moonrise, Betatakin Ruin,” Kayenta, Ariz. (1984). Pigment print on metallic paper.

The discovery led Hansen to start working on a night series called On the Edge of Darkness. Printed on metallic paper, the images often incorporate some small human-scaled structure – an abandoned freight train or dilapidated beach house – against the backdrop of a vast starry sky.

“I’m showing you infinity. The stars go beyond what we’re doing on the planet at any given time. They’re constant. When I combine them with something here on the earth, I’m able to tell an unusual story. I’m not creating something that doesn’t already exist. But I’m compressing time, showing a full cycle of time within a given photograph.”

Unlike Hansen’s commercial projects, fine art gives him the opportunity to explore. “There’s a great deal of discovery that goes on,” he said. “These pieces ask more questions than provide answers. For me, black and white images are about mystery. Color is all about emotion.”

Courtesy of Robert Hansen

Robert Hansen’s “Lifeguard Station,” Laguna Beach, 20” x 24” pigment on metallic paper

Tom Lamb’s abstract aerials show our impact on the land

While Hansen stands on the ground looking up, Tom Lamb gets above the earth and looks down. He uses photography not only to tell compelling stories and create arresting images, but to raise environmental awareness. His aerial photographs reveal the scope and scale of our influence on the planet.

“Entrenched in an aerial perspective, I create abstract views of the anomalies on the edges,” Lamb said. “Of the marks man and nature leave behind.”

Lamb’s Salt & Algae series is set in the San Francisco Bay Area. The images in this exhibition were made in Redwood City, between San Francisco and San Jose. The 1,400-acre salt flats are coveted by environmentalists and developers alike and, thus far, the environmentalists seem to be winning. Lamb’s 10-year project photographing these salt flats shows the subtle changes over time. Lacking a sense of scale, the scene leaves much to the observer.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Tom Lamb’s “Harvest” from the Algae & Salt series, aerial photograph – San Francisco Bay, Redwood City, Calif.

“The orange colors come from the blooming algae contrasted against the white industrial salt,” Lamb said. “These are some of the last active salt production ponds in the Bay Area. They provide the pallet. I create these images from a spiraling helicopter, my camera, and a large gyro connected to the helicopter’s door frame. I direct the pilot to spin around, dip the nose, fly sideways or backwards, and even cut the engines to float downward – all to create the right image. With a helicopter and its pilot, it’s like doing a dance – creating the abstract work is my dream state.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Tom Lamb’s “East Bay” from the Algae & Salt series, aerial photograph – San Francisco Bay, Redwood City, Calif.

“These artists come from a time when real skills were required,” Sparkuhl said. “[They were trained] how to look, what film works best for the shot, how to make mechanical adjustments to their equipment. Then, in the darkroom, they manipulated the chemistry, paper and light, creating the magic of a print – all done in the dark. For the most part, analog has given way to digital, which only underscores the significant histories of these four artists.”

Photo Show is on display through April 8 at foaSouth (located inside Active Culture) at 1006 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information and hours, click here.

