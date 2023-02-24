NewLeftHeader

Laguna Craft Guild: Sunday shows FP 022323

Laguna Craft Guild: Sunday shows offer festive and beautiful atmosphere for locals, tourists and even the artists

By THERESA KEEGAN

Whether it’s people watching, playing sports or simply gazing at the waves, there’s always something happening on Main Beach. 

And for folks lucky enough to visit on selected Sundays, the artists who belong to the Laguna Craft Guild are also on site, brightening the landscape with their beautifully hand-crafted paintings, pottery and crafts. 

“It’s a great crowd with both tourists and locals,” said Karen Garman. She is there to sell her hand-crocheted bikini tops (appealing to people from age 8 to 84 she explains.) But she is also thrilled to engage with the crowd and play with the children who stop by to admire her shell wands and flowered ribbon headbands. 

“It’s such a fun way to spend a Sunday,” she said. “There’s no rhyme or reason on how the day will go, but I’m always happy to be here.” 

That vendor enthusiasm is evident throughout the show, even though for many artists their day begins well before the sun rises. By 6:30 a.m. they are unloading their goods and display tables at the circle on El Paseo, a process that requires both precision and organization says jeweler and guild president Rachel Goberman. And as the sun sets they do the same thing in reverse. 

“It is a really long day,” she admitted, “but we’re thrilled to be here. You really learn what people like and you learn about yourself.”

Many of the guild artists also participate in the Sawdust Festival, but the guild, which was established in the early 1970s, also welcomes newcomers.

“Some people are painting at home and have never put their art out to the public, so they come out, try a show and they grow,” said Goberman.

“You see them change. New artists can come here, get their feet wet and learn about the community.” Having that support of other artists, as well as input from the public, proves invaluable. 

“It’s a gratifying job to be an artist,” Goberman said, “but it’s not easy. Here, we can share with – and support – each other.”

The Laguna Craft Guild, the town’s longest-running Downtown art fair, has a show every other Sunday when the Sawdust Festival is closed. It has made its rounds throughout Laguna, having been on Ocean Avenue, Brooks Street and elsewhere, but for the past decade Main Beach has been its home. There are about 40 members in the guild, who are full-time artists, but not all participate in every show. With a fee of $50 per table – at least half of what similar local shows charge – the guild’s emphasis remains on the artist, who must attend the show and be available to speak with people. 

“I really feel the guild is a cross-section of Laguna with the culture and history,” said Goberman. “It’s smaller than the festivals, but it’s a core part of our community. We’re here throughout the year and you have visitors who talk with us and buy things and they then go home and say ‘Hey, I met an artist in Laguna.’ It’s good for everyone.”

Artist Tatyana Zen is thrilled to show her paintings and prints of sport stars and pop culture icons at Main Beach, and not just because her “office view” is so beautiful. 

“This attracts different people who would never make it to the Sawdust,” she said. “There are different cultures, different people. Some days are better than others (for sales), but everybody is always in a festive mood.” 

Tony Moore regularly visits the show, seeing it as an opportunity to talk with the artists, look at the new work and sometimes make a purchase. 

“It’s just gotten to be a part of my life,” said the Laguna Woods resident. 

Artist Josh Hill is always thrilled when his multi-media art pieces, that include resin-painted images on light-weight canvas, are purchased by visitors. 

“I recently sold a piece to someone from New Zealand,” he said. “In this market you’re able to sell a lot of art and you get to find it a home worldwide.” 

Ceramicist Robert Jones says visitors are happily surprised when they stumble upon the Craft Guild event. “It’s almost like a pop-up show,” he said. “Folks are so happy when they discover us. And for the artists, it’s a great bridge between the festivals and a chance to be in front of the people.” 

The opportunity to interact with people and describe his artistic process develops a unique rapport. 

“I’m definitely not just sitting here,” he said, taking time to explain to someone the intricate process involved in creating his signature horsehair pottery. 

“But the setting is just so beautiful. We’re all really lucky to have this show.” 

The Laguna Craft Guild’s spring festivals will be held March 5 and 19, April 16 and 30, May 7 and 28 and June 11. The shows run from 9 a.m. to one hour before sunset. For more information, click here.

