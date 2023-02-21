NewLeftHeader

Suspect apparently tries to outrun the law, but to no avail

On early Sunday morning, Feb. 19, at approximately 1:11 a.m., an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Coast Highway and Eagle Rock Drive. The driver of the vehicle fled from the officer at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued, ending on Summit Road just south of 2nd Avenue.

Officers attempted to detain the driver; however, he refused to obey commands and ran away. Containment was set up with the assistance from OCSD deputies and air support. 

While conducting a search, the suspect, 21-year-old Gavin Vandal of Dana Point, attempted to walk past police personnel and was taken into custody. Vandal was arrested for felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, hit & run, DUI, and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer in the performance of their duties. 

Vandal was subsequently booked and transported to Orange County Jail.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

Firefighters put out “small” fire in busy Broadway building

A fire was reported in a commercial building located in the 300 block of Broadway Street over the weekend causing Laguna Beach Fire to respond. It was immediately extinguished. The fire was isolated to the bathroom fan according to a city spokesperson and resulted in damage estimated to be less than $50.

 

