Obituary

Obituary

Ruth Willette

January 3, 1934 – February 15, 2023

Ruth Willette

Ruth Alpha Kinsman Willette was born to Frank Kinsman and Eusebia Maria Davis on January 3, 1934 in Panama City, Panama. She passed away peacefully at 89 on February 15, 2023 at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, following a short illness.

When she was 8 years old, she moved to Los Angeles with her family and attended high school at Flintridge Sacred Heart. At 22, she married Edward Willette and they lived in Rosemead, where they began their family. They moved to their forever home in Laguna Beach in 1973, and owned liquor stores in Dana Point and San Clemente. 

Ruth loved gardening, swimming in her pool and going to the movies. In her later years, she enjoyed various recreation department classes such as water aerobics, memoir writing, guitar and French. She enjoyed talking with friends, painting birdhouses and stepping stones, and playing with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ed, brothers Maurice and Walter, and sister Liz.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Karyn and Tom Raymer of Griffin, Georgia and Raquelle and Alaín Basto of Laguna Beach, and son and daughter-in-law John and Virginia Willette of Laguna Beach; two sisters, Alice Kinsman of Laguna Beach and Margo Kinsman of San Marino; seven grandchildren – Victoria, Chloe, Cosette, Giselle, Claudette, Dominique and Eduardo; and two great grandchildren, Levi and Gavin. She touched many lives and will be remembered with love by all who knew her. 

Ruth’s memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Pacific View Mortuary, 3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona de Mar.

 

