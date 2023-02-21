NewLeftHeader

°F

Volume 15, Issue 15  | February 21, 2023

Fair Game 022123

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

It’s getting close to that time of year when nothing is better that enjoying a game at Riddle Field

TJ headshot Aug“Take me out to the ball game,

Take me out to the crowd;

Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack,

I don’t care if I never get back.

Let me root, root, root for the home team,

If they don’t win, it’s a shame.

For it’s one, two, three strikes, you’re out,

At the old ball game.”

(Excerpt from “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” by Jack Norworth) 

Can you believe it, Little League Baseball season goes into full swing next week on Friday, March 3 at Riddle Field. There will be lots going on and it would be great to see huge community support.

The festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m., things kickoff, oops, that’s football…oh well, things will begin with all players, all ages, all divisions coming onto the field in a player parade.

Then, of course, if it’s an important night out we’ll need the opening remarks. 

Next up they’ll honor last season’s Intermediate All Stars and their wonderful season. Remembering back, the All Stars went undefeated in winning the State Championship and went on to the Little League World Series.

The fact is, Laguna Beach has repeatedly fielded great teams over the years, dating back to 2017. During that time, they’ve won seven District 55 Tournament of Champion Banners, but up until last year they’d never won a District 55 All Star Championship

Fortunately, that was finally put to rest.

Okay, focus, back to opening night. There will be the presentation of the TOC Banner and a welcome to the team that accomplished it.

Next, they’ll move on to player intros for both the Hobie and Hackett teams that will play later that evening in the Opening Night exhibition.

Then it’s the pledge…and two songs that exude everything baseball: “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.”

Newly appointed Orange County Superior Court Judge Julie Swain then highlights the ceremonial first pitches and can show off her arm.

And finally, after a little warm-up and the Player Pledge, it’s game time at 6:45 p.m.

Also on the menu for the evening is Jedidiah Coffee, Cane’s Food Truck and Handels Ice Cream. Make certain you visit the merchandise booth and the Kids Rule Sports Baseball Card Booth.

Spring…it’s a great time of the year. Who’s ready for a little baseball!

• • •

Rick Conkey reminded me that Women’s History Month is coming up for March and with it locally, Women’s History Month Film Festival at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center.

The films include Tar (March 1, 6 p.m.), Women Talking (March 8, 7 p.m.), Little Women (March 16, 6:30 p.m.), She Said (March 22, 6:30 p.m.) and Hidden Figures (March 29, 6:30 p.m.)

There will also be a Local Women Filmmakers Short Film Showcase featuring Tehran Tourist (March 5, 3 p.m.) and Twisted Family (March 15, 7 p.m.).

Each film will be followed by a discussion, celebrating women’s contributions to history, culture and society. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

To find out more about each of the films, go to https://conta.cc/3Efa7Lm.

• • •

Here’s a fun one to get on your calendar. On Friday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will present a ribbon cutting ceremony at opening night of Lagunatics in celebration of No Square Theatre’s 30th Anniversary Show of Lagunatics in front of the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds.

Heck, if you can’t make it, remember, Lagunatics will be performing each weekend from March 10 until their GALA on March 26. 

Tickets to attend a performance can be purchased online at www.nosquare.org

• • •

And perhaps your calling is rocks. Not as in “On the rocks”…but just an overall love of one of “humankind’s oldest obsessions: a love of rock.” 

Wanda Matjas presents as part of the Living It Up at The Susi Q With & Without Walls where she’ll take the audience on a virtual tour of notable rock gardens throughout China and Japan. It’ll include a stop at Mount Huangshan, famously known at Yellow Mountain, providing what she says is “a visual feast of landscapes, rocky peaks, pine trees and fantastic clouds.”

The presentation is Monday, Feb. 27 from 1:30-3 p.m. and it’s free. To register, go here.

• • •

Finally, have you signed up for the 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash? It’s all set for Saturday, March 4 from 6:30-11 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a “creative California-inspired culinary and cocktail experience, a special performance by musical guest and Laguna local, Grammy-nominated Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats, an artistic photo opportunity on the red carpet with photographer Tony Pinto and the chance to meet many of California’s most notable artists supporting the museum and participating in the auction.” 

The museum-curated auction will feature works by more than 145 of California’s most sought-after artists including Lita Albuquerque, Charles Arnoldi, Billy Al Bengston, Kelly Berg, Alex Couwenberg, Joe Goode, David Ligare, Jean Lowe, Andy Moses, Gwynn Murrill, Fabia Panjarian, Ruth Pastine, Astrid Preston, Ed Ruscha, Beth Waldman, Shepard Fairey, Fred Tomaselli and many more. 

Proceeds will support to the museum, directly benefiting major initiatives, education programs, exhibitions and community engagement. 

For tickets to the event, go here, or to simply register for the online auction go here. The auction will conclude at 8:30 p.m. during the event on Saturday, March 4.

 

