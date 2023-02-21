It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

HAPPENINGS!

Gallery Q 2023 Debuts with “Mixing It Up”

Exhibit Dates: Now through March 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Don’t Be a Target, Fight Cyber Crime (Hybrid)

Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Presented by the Laguna Beach Police Department. Interested in protecting yourself against cyber crimes? LBPD Detective Kyle Milot and Community Services Officer Nicole Rice will discuss steps that residents can take to defend themselves (and their information) against cyber attacks. Register here for Fight Cyber Crime.

Shared Travel Adventures: “For the Love of Rocks” (Hybrid)

Monday, Feb. 27 from 1:30-3 p.m. Free. It is one of humankind's oldest obsessions: a love of rocks. Join guide Wanda Matjas on her virtual tour of notable rock gardens throughout China and Japan. A stop at Mount Huangshan, famously known as Yellow Mountain, provides a visual feast of landscapes, rocky peaks, pine trees and fantastic clouds. Register here for Shared Travel.

Susi Q Debuts An Evening With An Author Featuring Novelist Susan Straight (In-Person)

Wednesday, March 29 from 5-7 p.m. Join Susi Q for an exciting evening featuring award-winning author Susan Straight in conversation with esteemed arts columnist Marrie Stone. Attendees will receive complimentary copies of Straight’s most recent book, Mecca, published last year and named one of the Best Ten Books of 2022 by both The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times. Enjoy refreshments and wine in the company of fellow booklovers. Limited seating. Cost: $25. Register here for the author talk.

Courtesy of The Susi Q

“Live at the Q!” Chamber Music Performance Are Back (In-Person)

Thursday, March 16 from 4.-5 p.m. Susi Q team up again with Laguna Beach Live! to present a very special afternoon of classical music featuring seven rising stars of Chamber Music – OC’s Pre-College program. Their repertoire will include selected works by Mozart and R. Glière. Click here to view the ensembles. Register here for the performance.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Art

Contemporary Bouquets in Pastels (In-Person)

Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Learn the basic techniques of dry pastel with international artist Gianne de Genevraye. Session one exercises will explore the ideas of light and shadow. Session two covers composition and color, and your finished drawing. A mini-history of pastel presentation with students’ artwork exhibited (and refreshments) caps off the series. Cost: $40. All materials are supplied. Register here for floral pastels.

Computers/Technology

Loving Your (Apple) iPhone Camera Basics Workshop (In-Person)

Thursday, March 23 from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Get the most out of your iPhone camera with this special workshop featuring camera shortcuts, burst mode, HDR, viewfinder, editing and more. Register here for iPhone. Don’t forget, volunteers are here every Thursday from 12-2 p.m. for walk-in PC & MAC tech assistance – bring your laptop, iPad, or smartphone. Register here for walk-in help. Instructor Linda Simpson.

Current Events

No News. Good News. Breaking News. Fake News. (In-Person)

Second Thursday monthly from 12:15-1:45 p.m. Free. If you are an avid follower of the daily news and would like to discuss current events with others, they have a new discussion group debuting this month. Sheryl Kaner will lead conversations on current events and other topical subjects. Register here now.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (In-Person and Online)

Tuesdays weekly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present moment – and accepting it without judgment. Learn the principles and practices of Mindfulness Meditation that will both your emotional well-beingandyour overall health.

In-Person only: First and Third Tuesday.

Online only: Second and Fourth Tuesday.

Register here for Mindfulness Meditation

Facilitated by Megan McCarver. Register here for Mindfulness Meditation.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Yoga Nidra: with Dr. Deerheart (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10:30-12 p.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Click here, or call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy staff for a guided tour of the Historic District on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2:30-4 p.m. During this 1.5-hour walking tour, you will learn about the cottage history, hear stories and traditions of early cottage residents and gain an understanding of the restoration process. Park in the Los Trancos lot and walk through the tunnel to the Education Commons (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Historic District Walking Tours are back.

On the fourth Saturday of every month, enjoy a guided tour of the Crystal Cove State Park Historic District and the chance to explore the history of the Crystal Cove Cottages, hear stories and traditions of those who used to live here, and learn about the process of the cottages’ historic restoration. To learn more, go here.

Dorm-style Cottages Have Returned After two years, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages are thrilled to offer dorm-style cottages once again to their guests looking for a beachside getaway in the Historic District. Whether it be your next vacation or staycation, the dorm-style cottages provide a unique opportunity to explore all that Crystal Cove has to offer. Cottages #29, #38 and #39, a.k.a. the dorm cottages, are now available to reserve on a 30-day rolling calendar, with a maximum of up to seven nights annually per person. Reservations must be made online at www.reservecalifornia.com, or by calling 800.444.7275. More information on the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can be found at www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Winter activity registration is now open! Click the link below to view the winter activity guide online, visit their registration platform to sign up for a class. Sign up early to guarantee your space; activities may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Click here to register for classes.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

~NEW! BOUNCE Outdoor Adventures

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Youth Swim Team

~Pro Touch Soccer Camps

~Youth Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

~NEW! Knitting Salon

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Dog Training

~Table Tennis Open Play

DANCE & YOGA CLASSES

~Belly Dance

~Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Namaste Yoga

~Tango Expressions

~Zumba Workout with Judith

FITNESS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Better Life Boxing

~NEW! Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Martial Arts

~Mary’s Fitness

~Pickleball

~T'ai Chi Ch'uan

~Tennis

Volleyball Tournaments

AROUND TOWN

Pro-Touch Soccer Camp

February 20-24

For more information and to sign up, go here

Youth Track Meet

This annual event is scheduled from Friday, March 31. The track meet is open to Laguna Beach residents under the age of 14. Children run in heats with others their own age and can participate in sprints (50, 100 meter or 200 meters) or longer runs (400, 800 or 1600 meters). Field events include long jump and softball throw. The top three winners in each age division advance to the County meet.

Click here to register.

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

• • •

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net

Meet Pet of the Week Sadie

Sadie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 1-year-old lab shepherd mix who is spayed. She would do best in a home as the only dog, but is extremely active and playful.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Sadie adopted as soon as possible.

Sadie is still in need of a loving home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures at www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.