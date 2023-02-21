NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Historical Society program to feature “Dick Metz: Boyhood Adventures on Laguna”

The Laguna Beach Historical program on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. will feature local Dick Metz, who will tell stories of how things were in Laguna when he grew up in the 1930s and 1940s.

Laguna Beach Historical Metz grammar

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

Dick Metz (back row, center) in grammar school

Since his father owned two restaurants right on what is now the Main Beach grass area, Dick had access to the center of town from his earliest days. His father, Carl Metz, had a restaurant in an old railroad car and later owned another restaurant called The Broiler, while his wife Edna May Metz worked as a local schoolteacher. Both parents could keep an eye on Dick from the windows of the restaurant.

Laguna Beach Historical Metz yearbook

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

Dick Metz (front row, second from left) in his Nautilus yearbook

Dick’s boyhood adventures began on the beach and later moved up Park Avenue, where he played football and ran track. Since he was a runner, he was called on along with others in track to join a Civil Service Program during the World War II years. His helmet will be on display at the presentation and other photographs and personal items.

 Join this gathering at the Susi Q Community Center to hear more about the early adventures of Dick Metz in Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach Historical Metz signing

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Dick Metz (center) signs a poster for a fan (left) of the film, “Birth of an Endless Summer: Discovery of Cape St. Francis” during the opening of the Coast Film Festival at Hobie Surf Shop. The movie traces the three-year around-the-world journey of Metz, a local surf legend. Richard Yelland (right) directed the film.

No RSVP is necessary and the public is invited to this free program.

Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

