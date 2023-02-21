NewLeftHeader

°F

Volume 15, Issue 15  | February 21, 2023Subscribe

America Martin’s RETRO now on view 022123

Share this story

America Martin’s RETRO now on view at JoAnne Artman Gallery

JoAnne Artman Gallery is now showing America Martin’s RETRO, an exhibition of new and retrospective work rooted in Martin’s investigation of the human form and its context. Featuring works spanning 20 years in the studio, RETRO affords an opportunity to highlight recently completed compositions as well as many archived pieces that have not been showcased before. 

Martin, a Columbian-American artist based out of Los Angeles, continues her unmistakable aesthetic sensibility, seamlessly exploring allegory through radical forms that hum with the vitality and vigor of the world around her. Focused on the human figure and the tales that emerge through the framework of shape, contour and formal approach, Martin choreographs her forms in relentless flux. 

America Martins man on the island

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of JoAnne Artman Gallery

America Martin’s “Man on the Island With White Linen Towel,” acrylic on pink linen, 87” x 51”

Her technique of freehandedly capturing her subjects yields unapologetic marks and an unabashed palette often featuring anthropomorphic elements such as birds, butterflies and flowers. In conjunction with figures, these elements provide both a contextual source of information, as well as symbolic significance, progressing the storyline as a representation of personality, mood and character. Within this pulsating interplay of color, texture, line and shape, there is always a signature expression that identifies each work as an America Martin.

American Martins woman standing

Click on photo for a larger image

America Martin’s “Woman Standing at Ease,” welded core, foam, cement and black epoxy mortar on metal base, 101” x 36.5” x 24”

For Martin, every piece she has created is an extension of herself: replete with biographical anecdotes and self-reflection.

“I always remember a piece instantaneously. To me, [my older work] looks just like my own face. It seems similar, but I know comparatively, it looks different. Hopefully there is always a through-line of my thumb print.”

America martins women seated

Click on photo for a larger image

America Martin’s “Women Seated Under Guava Tree,” oil and acrylic on canvas, 60” x 60”

Together, the works in RETRO reveal Martin’s inner landscape – memory, perception, experience – all asserted with an intensely spirited grace.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 346 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. The gallery is open by appointment. For more information, visit www.joanneartmangallery.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.