LPAPA hosts “Sounds with Plein Air” Paint Out FP 021723

LPAPA hosts “Sounds with Plein Air” Paint Out at Heisler Park in collaboration with the Laguna Beach Music Festival on February 18

In collaboration with the Laguna Beach Music Festival, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) invites artists to participate in a special “Sounds with Plein Air” All Member Paint Out in celebration of the 21st season of the Laguna Beach Music Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., in Heisler Park.

In celebration of this exciting 21st season of the Laguna Beach Music Festival, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association team up for this special three-hour event with LPAPA plein air painters, Laguna Beach Music Festival artists and local musicians. They will be gathering in and around the gazebo in Heisler Park and along the iconic Laguna Beach cliffs for a morning of art, music and ocean views. 

LPAPA sounds Sewell

Artist Jeff Sewell at Heisler Park during 24th Annual LPAPA Invitational in 2022

This is a free event, open to the public.

Advance registration is recommended to let us know you will be there. To register, click here.

Current LPAPA Members and all outdoor painters are welcomed, as well as all painting experience levels and all mediums. Everyone is welcome to join the fun.

This in-person outdoor painting experience is made possible through the LPAPA mission and commitment to community outreach. 

Register for free to join in the fun. Bring your painting gear, family and friends, and enjoy a morning full of music and art.

LPAPA builds upon and promotes the renowned landscape painting heritage of Laguna Beach. LPAPA serves its members regionally, nationally and internationally through events, programs and education.

Location: Heisler Park, Laguna Beach, 375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lpapa.org.

 

