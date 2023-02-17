NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 021723

Letters to the Editor

What happened at the City Manager’s home

Emil Monda was right to condemn the vandalism at the City Manager’s home (Stu News Letters, Feb. 14). Hopefully, police investigators will find DNA at the scene and quickly match it to the perpetrator or a relative. If not, then I urge the City Council to offer a $5,000 reward to the person whose tip leads to the arrest and conviction of said perpetrator. Surely, that person told someone what his or her plan was or bragged about it afterwards. 

As Monda pointed out, “This cannot stand.” I agree 100%.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

 

