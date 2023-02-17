Committee OKs proposal to rename TOW Park 021723

Committee OKs proposal to rename TOW Park after historic community, open space leader

By SARA HALL

A city board this week unanimously approved renaming a pocket park along Treetop Lane in honor of a historic community leader and open space steward.

The Recreation Committee voted 7-0 Monday (Feb. 13) to moved forward with the process of renaming the Top of the World Park to William M. Wilcoxen Park. The recommendation will head to City Council for final approval.

Wilcoxen was a longtime Laguna Beach resident and local attorney who worked tirelessly throughout his lifetime protecting coastal and park spaces for public enjoyment, including helping preserve Main Beach Park, Salt Creek Beach Park and Pines Park in Dana Point. He was a member of the Laguna Beach City Council (appointed in 1981 to fill a vacant seat and served for nine months) and Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education. He was on the school board and helped with the process during the creation of both Top of the World and Thurston elementary schools.

Committee member Roger Kempler, who has previously noted his passion for local history, explained the background details behind the TOW Elementary School first finding the land and then selling it to the city with the express requirement that it remain as a park. Wilcoxen was a key player involved in making all of that happen, Kempler said.

Committee Chair Karl Dumas praised Wilcoxen’s accomplishments and everything he did for the community, a sentiment echoed by several other committee members.

“The work that he’s done is incredible,” he said.

Committee member Cathleen Greiner thanked the students that brought the proposal to their attention.

“I think it’s an opportunity for William to join all of the other great names that we say so eagerly off our lips,” Greiner said, naming off other outdoor or environmental groups or areas named after community leaders, like the Dilley Preserve or the Nix Nature Center. “This is the opportunity for us to do that…to have William’s name added to the great legacy that we all enjoy.”

Laguna Beach High School seniors Jackson Flemming and Hailey Weng presented the proposed name change to the committee. They’ve been working on the project for about eight months.

“We’re very excited to finally get this out to you and hopefully bring some good change to our community,” Flemming said.

In a short video Flemming created to document the project, he and Weng interview Wilcoxen’s wife, Lois, and one of their daughters, Jennifer Wilcoxen Rosenfeld.

“He loved Laguna,” Lois Wilcoxen said in the video. “He was very much involved with a lot of important projects that we still enjoy.”

He wanted the beaches to be open, not private and accessible to everyone, she added.

“Protecting the public’s right to go to the beach and to enjoy all the things that we love about Laguna Beach,” was important to him, Rosenfeld agreed in the video. “He really wanted to do everything he could to make it…the kind of community he could raise his family in.”

Photo by Jackson Flemming/courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A screenshot showing Top of the World Park from the video shared with the committee proposing to rename the park after William M. Wilcoxen

During their presentation, Weng asked the committee members to imagine a Laguna Beach with development covering the local hills, privately owned beaches and parks demolished for more housing.

“William Wilcoxen was a key figure in fighting this development, yet he is not widely recognized,” she said. “(He) dedicated his life to preserving the land, parks and beaches of southern Orange County. His impact has benefited us for generations, yet the vast majority of residents aren’t aware of his accomplishments in our community.”

Nestled between Treetop Lane, fire station #3 and TOW Elementary School, the small park is often mistaken for Alta Laguna Park by confused out-of-towners. The mix-up is so common even current Recreation Committee member Matthew Fortini did it when he first moved to town.

“I wanted to go out to Alta Laguna Park and I ended up at Top of the World, so I have a very personal experience with it with this issue,” Fortini said.

Weng and Flemming also pointed out that there are already several other parks or outdoor destinations with “Top of the World” in the name. Renaming the TOW pocket park on Treeline Lane will help prevent future confusion. They even looked into the process to officially get the name changed with Google and other map services. They are essentially the same simple process for each, Flemming reported: Submit a request, the company researches the accuracy of the request and a few weeks later it’s either approved or denied.

They interviewed residents around the park and heard similar comments about not knowing who Wilcoxen was and/or dealing with confused drivers on a regular basis. Those are the two key issues that renaming the park could resolve, Flemming and Weng agreed.

They aren’t the first residents to work on a project like this, Flemming pointed out. He shared a Coastline News article from 1997 (just after Wilcoxen died) that mentioned a campaign was underway to rename the park after Wilcoxen.

“It’s now 26 years later and we’re still trying to honor him by renaming the park,” Flemming said.

“This is not a new idea that we have here,” he added, noting several other local parks named after community leaders. “So, if we did this it wouldn’t be some radical decision, it would be in tradition for people in the community.”

A small plaque honoring Wilcoxen was previously mounted on a water fountain at the park, but it was recently removed when the fountain was replaced. The plaque, which Flemming found and displayed at the meeting, read: “Our thanks to a man who loved Laguna and secured this park for all of us: William M. Wilcoxen 1932-1997.

The recently removed signage is an opportunity for them to recognize Wilcoxen in a more meaningful way, Flemming said.

The students finding the small plaque after the water fountain replacement is evidence that a more notable tribute is in order, Kempler commented.

“It shows we need something a little more permanently recognizable for William Wilcoxen,” he said. “This seems like a fitting thing to do.”

Kempler suggested adding a QR code on some signage, or something similar that would allow visitors to learn more about Wilcoxen and the park’s history.

The committee received nearly two dozen letters in support of the name change, including Laguna Canyon Foundation Executive Director Hallie Jones.

“Our work to preserve our open space is only possible because of the people who came before us, who fought to make sure this land would be protected in perpetuity,” she wrote.

Wilcoxson was one of those people, Jones added, “He had a vision, and the skill and drive to implement it.”

“Our community wouldn’t be what it is today without him,” she concluded.

There were also several public speakers on the item during the Monday meeting, including longtime TOW residents, friends and family members of Wilcoxen. All strongly supported the name change proposal.

“It’s really flattering to have all these people interested in naming a park after my dad,” said Wilcoxen’s daughter, Liz Wilcoxen Kramer. “And I’m pretty sure he would be very squeamish about this whole idea, he’d probably be a little embarrassed.”

He was often going to meetings and working on projects, Kramer said, and it was all voluntary. He put a lot of time and effort in the work, she noted, and it could be challenging for the family, but he did it “because it was the right thing to do.”

They’re very proud of his efforts and are touched by the proposed park renaming, she added.

Ultimately, the committee enthusiastically agreed and unanimously supported the name change recommendation.

Also during Monday’s meeting, committee members discussed temporary skate ramp options.

Although there’s no location selected yet, Senior Recreation Supervisor Alexis Braun wanted to gather feedback from the committee and young community skaters in attendance. The city has already budgeted $100,000 for the project, she added.

She presented two conceptual plans: One with a number of ramps of different sizes, slopes, ledges and other obstacles; and a second with only a few ramps and a “pump track” (a small-looped track with banked turns that’s designed to be ridden by only using momentum).

A few young audience members said the pump track would be fun, but a variety of ramps would offer more choices for more kids.

Other speakers agreed that Laguna Beach needs a skate park and supported the proposal, wherever it can be located.

Staff considered the recently acquired property in South Laguna (formerly the St. Catherine of Siena School campus), but there are concerns from neighbors about the noise, explained Director of Transit and Community Services Michael Litschi. They are still looking at other potential sites, he added. Although the track is not as noisy as ramps, so committee members directed staff to study the possibility of putting the pump track at the former St. Catherine campus and the ramps and other obstacles at another location.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.