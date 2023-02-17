NewLeftHeader

LAM collaborates with California artists for 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash 

On Saturday, March 4 from 6:30-11 p.m., join more than 145 California artists in raising money for Laguna Art Museum (LAM) during a night that embodies the California experience during the California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash. The illustrious event returns as a reimagined celebration of the best of California arts, lifestyle and culture, with proceeds supporting an exciting period of growth for the museum. LAM has an exclusive collection of artworks available for purchase via Artsy before and during the bash. 

More than 145 prominent California artists including Lita Albuquerque, Charles Arnoldi, Billy Al Bengston, Kelly Berg, Alex Couwenberg, Shepard Fairey, Joe Goode, David Ligare, Jean Lowe, Andy Moses, Gwynn Murrill, Fabia Panjarian, Ruth Pastine, Astrid Preston, Ed Ruscha, Fred Tomaselli and Beth Waldman. 

LAM collaborates David Ligare

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

David Ligare, “Sacred Sphere,” painting, oil on linen 9” x 12” x 1,” 2022

The artworks will be on view throughout the museum galleries from Saturday, Feb. 18 through Saturday, March 4 and will be available to bid on beginning February 18 via the Artsy online auction. Auctioneer Juliette Vara will MC the March 4 bash and the event will offer guests an evening of hosted curated appetizers, California-themed libations, a musical performance by Grammy-nominated Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats, and access to meet artists featured in the auction in an immersive California atmosphere. Lee Rocker’s performance will begin at 9 p.m.

Participate in the auction online and bid from anywhere through the museum’s partner Artsy. The online auction will close during the event on March 4 at 8:30 p.m. Registration for the online auction and in-person preview at LAM will open on February 18. For more information, registration and to purchase tickets to the exclusive event on March 4 from 6:30-11 p.m., click here. Tickets are available now for $160 and will be available at the door for $175.

Laguna Art Museum’s California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash supports Laguna Art Museum’s mission through the generosity of the participating artists and attendees. Donating $800,00 in artwork, these artists have shown their love and support of Laguna Art Museum as a leading arts organization in Southern California and the museum’s mission.

Event Sponsors

Gold Sponsor: Betsy and Gary Jenkins, John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers, and Laura and Louis Rohl.

Benefactor Sponsor: Anonymous (Lori and Harley Bassman), Jane and Joe Hanauer, and Jan and Ken Kaplan.

Patron Sponsor: Wendy Aird. 

Host Committee: Tiare and Patrick Meegan, Emil and Michèle Monda, Jennifer Yelland and Stephen Shirley.

In-Kind Sponsor: West Coast Event Productions, Brite Ideas AV, Randy Higbee Framing and UPS Corona del Mar. 

Laguna Art Museum exists to engage and enlighten people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience. Laguna Art Museum presents exhibitions relevant to California art and artists throughout the year and is home to the annual Art & Nature Festival celebrating the museum’s unique relationship to the environment.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

The Art Auction will be on view in all galleries on the Main Floor.

To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about LAM, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

