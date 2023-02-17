NewLeftHeader

°F

Volume 15, Issue 14  | February 17, 2023Subscribe

Bird Rock settles for the night 021723

Share this story

Bird Rock settles for the night

Bird Rock settles in for the night SNL 2.17

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The many birds are silhouetted against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.