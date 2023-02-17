NewLeftHeader

Reward offered for information leading to the arrest of person(s) involved in vandalizing City Manager’s home

The Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation is offering a reward of at least $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of any person or persons responsible for the recent act of vandalism at the residence of Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis.

“We have received significant interest from throughout our community with offers to contribute to a reward. Foundation leadership determined that this offense was sufficiently serious to secure additional funds and offer a reward of at least $5,000 for information that will assist the Police Department in arresting those responsible,” stated Foundation Treasurer Matt Lawson.

“I was so saddened and disgusted by this vile act of vandalism. I’m very pleased that members of our community have stepped forward to offer a reward as we need help to find out who perpetrated this terrible act,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “Our residents deserve to feel that despite differences in our work lives, our homes are our sanctuary. This vandalism act felt very personal and directed.”

If you have information regarding this case, please call Laguna Beach Police Detective Liz Gutierrez at 949.497.0758.

For those who wish to contribute to the reward fund, Lawson asked that checks be made payable to the Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation, with the word “REWARD” written on the memo line, and mailed to the Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation, P.O. Box 888, Laguna Beach, CA 92652.

The Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation is a private 501(c)(3) organization formed to bring together charitable donors, community leaders, and nonprofit organizations in support of, and to encourage, non-tax based philanthropic efforts for the benefit of the community served by the Laguna Beach Police Department, the employees and families of the Laguna Beach Police Department. The foundation also seeks innovative ways to improve the quality of life of our citizens through advancements in crime fighting.

 

