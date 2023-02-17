NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: for the love of roses

By Steve Kawaratani

“My life is part humor, part roses, part thorns.” –Bret Michaels

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

With Patrick Mahomes’ visit to Disneyland completed without additional injury to his ankle, it’s time to prune your roses if you haven’t done so already. While many rose lexicons espouse pruning roses in late winter, in truth you can prune them throughout the year.

Roses are one of the most forgiving of plants and will endure a beginner’s uncertain cuts. Over time, gardeners develop pruning skills and discover it is difficult to prune a rose incorrectly.

Photo by Catharine Cooper

My Felco 4

I recommend using very sharp bypass pruners. My all-around garden pruner of choice is the venerable Felco 4, which cuts cleanly and limits pruning damage to tender plant growth. This is a quality garden tool suitable for both aspiring and professional gardeners – remember to purchase a scabbard to protect the pruner’s blades. Finally, don’t forget to disinfect them in a 10% bleach to clean your pruners between roses to avoid spreading any potential diseases from rose to rose.

Photo by Catharine Cooper

An ideal open structure after pruning

We prune for the health of the rose; selected pruning shapes the bush into an attractive, open structure and prepares the rose for the anticipated blooming that follows within weeks. Hybrid teas and floribundas are the most popular of roses and don’t require heavy pruning in Laguna.

The first step in pruning a rose is to remove dead wood. Next, cut out weak stems and growth that are growing towards the center of the rose. The ideal form is an open, vase like bush, with five to nine remaining canes growing in an outward direction.

In practice, the location on a cane for your cut should be above a bud eye, the site where new growth appears, which is pointing upward and outward. The cut should be made 1/4” above the eye and angled at 45 degrees down and away. The new stem will then grow towards sunlight and fresh air. If you can’t find a bud eye, follow the strategy of cutting the cane back about one third.

Sealing major cuts with pruning paint, nail polish or white glue can prevent insects and diseases from entering the plant and loss of vital sap. Any cut over 1/2” in diameter should be sealed.

Climbers require different pruning; many of them will flower only on second year laterals that are stems. If these canes are removed, there will be no flowers for the year. I follow and recommend the rosarian philosophy of stripping all of the leaves and pruning back only growth that has extended beyond intended confines. Of course, any damaged or dead canes should be removed. Follow these instructions and climbers will provide a beautiful display of flowers each year.

Take the time to prune your roses soon, to ensure that you will enjoy their beautiful and classic blossoms by spring. Perhaps you will be inspired to wax poetic about the duality of elegant flowers with contrasting thorns (technically prickles). Enjoy your weekend and take a long walk on the wild side.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

