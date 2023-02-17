NewLeftHeader

°F

Volume 15, Issue 14  | February 17, 2023Subscribe

Fair Game 021723

Share this story

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

They came by the hundreds and honored the man that was truly loved by all who knew or met him

TJ headshot AugThe memorial service honoring the life of Dr. Michael John Mammone took place yesterday on the grounds of the Festival of Arts.

Anyone who attended would have had to come away with one thought…that they could only wish that when their life draws to an end that they, too, could be honored and remembered by so many with such admiration and love.

Hundreds upon hundreds gathered in the Festival of Arts green and gallery areas to remember the beloved husband, father, doctor, friend and more. They comprised Dr. Mammone’s lifetime of friends and acquaintances, from his early days as a lifeguard in L.A. County, to his time in medical school at USC, there were associates from Michael’s early days working at San Antonio Regional Medical Center, to people he worked with and trained in the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department. And, there were his many friends, associates and family that traveled near and far to attend.

It was a remarkable display of love and admiration from a number of people who reminded those in attendance that Dr. Mammone was “everyone’s favorite doctor” and out of respect was called by one “Mr. Perfect.” Another associate called him “humble, brilliant, caring and compassionate.”

Fair Game FOA audience SNL 2.17

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Dr. Bill Dodge, who worked with Dr. Mammone in Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach’s emergency room, said that “many people went home with their lives because of (Dr. Mammone).”

Dr. Larry Potts, a former associate from San Antonio Regional Medical, said of Dr. Mammone, “he’s who you’d want taking care of you if you were suffering.”

In the 30-45 minutes prior to the service, the sidewalks and parking lots/spaces around Laguna began filling with people determined to pay their respects. Laguna Beach Fire Department vehicles lined Laguna Canyon Road in front of the venue, as the firefighters themselves stood on one side of the entryway in parade rest, observing and overseeing the arrivals. 

Residents and attendees lined up at the entryway, signing in, leaving written messages and viewing photos of Dr. Mammone with his family and friends. 

Augustine “Austin” Duru, the Chief Integration Officer at Providence Mission Hospital, offered the opening welcome and managed the day’s speakers.

Fair Game individual at podium SNL 2.17

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Augustine “Austin” Duru from Providence Mission Hospital welcomes those in attendance

One of the highlight’s was delivered through an Ellen Brenneman poem recited by Michael’s sister, Lisa Mammone, called “His Journey’s Just Begun”:

Don’t think of me as gone away

My journey’s just begun

Life holds so many facets

This earth is but one

Just think of me as resting

From the sorrows and the tears

In a place of warmth and comfort

Where there are no days and years

Think of how I must be wishing

That you could know today

How nothing but your sadness

Can really go away

And think of me as living

In the hearts of those I touched

For nothing loved is ever lost

And I know I was loved so much.

However, as the service began to near to a close, Michael’s wife and unquestionably the “love of his life” rose to speak sharing through tears her loss of the man she so dearly loved.

Her determination, courage and vulnerability brought tears to many.

Dr. Mammone, of course, was killed in the early afternoon hours of February 1, while out on one of his ritual bike rides. He was run down by an apparently crazed motorist who appeared to target the doctor and then jumped from his vehicle with a knife and began stabbing him, before being subdued by bystanders.

Police arrested the subject who is currently being held on $1 million bail.

• • •

One year after its debut, Bare Bones is presenting the final reading in the trilogy of Lojo Simon’s play L’Dor v’Dor (from Generation to Generation) this Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center.

“I’m super excited to share this play, which is set in Natchez, Miss., during the Civil Rights movement, as part of Black History Month,” Simon said. “I’ve gotten to know these characters so well over the last 18 months of writing about them. When I watch them come alive in the voices and bodies of actors – that’s one of the great rewards of the collaborative process that is making live theater.”

Ava Burton directs the play, which features actors Jaidyn Johns, Sarah Levin, Nzinga Moore, Veltria Roman, Sheila Silver and Tyee Tilghman

The audience is invited to stay after the reading to discuss themes of race, assimilation and social justice with facilitator Pastor Rod Echols.

“We’ve been developing this trilogy for the past year at Bare Bones, which is a great honor as both an actor and director to be involved in the early creative process of making a new play,” Burton said. “I can’t wait to share it with an audience, so they all can see where the story’s gone and discuss it with Lojo and Pastor Rod.”

Tickets are $30 for general admission or $50 for premium seating and a bar drink. 

LBCAC is located downtown at 235 Forest Ave. in Downtown.

• • •

Laguna Live!’s Jazz Wednesdays continues next Wednesday, Feb. 22 when they celebrate Mardi Gras New Orleans Style, with Dan Barrett’s Old Fashioned Jazz Band. The performance takes place at [seven degrees], from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour and bar. 

Fair Game Dan Barrett trombone SNL 2.17

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Trombonist Dan Barrett’s Old Fashioned Jazz Band performs at Laguna Live’s Jazz Wednesdays

Tickets are $37.50 each; $150 for the full season and available at www.lagunalive.org or by calling 949.715.9713.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.