Storm drain fails causing sink hole 021723

Storm drain fails causing sink hole on Bluebird Canyon Drive

On Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 15) just after 1 p.m., the City of Laguna Beach was notified of a sink hole occurring in the roadway at 600 Bluebird Canyon Drive, closing the road in both directions.

storm drain sink hole

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The sinkhole in the roadway at 600 Bluebird Canyon Drive

According to a city spokesperson, “an approximate 10-ft. length of CMP storm drain failed under the roadway” that caused the sink hole.

The hole was plated over Wednesday night and re-opened to traffic. Emergency work began yesterday morning which will include replacement of approximately 10 ft. of storm drain, followed by repair of the Bluebird Canyon Drive surface.

No structures near the sink hole were impacted.

The spokesperson also said that the city has no other concerns about similar instances occurring moving forward.

 

