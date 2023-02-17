NewLeftHeader

Providence Mission Hospital announces 021723

Providence Mission Hospital announces Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff-Elect

Providence Mission Hospital announced their 2023-2024 Medical Staff leadership, welcoming Josh Randall, M.D., as Chief of Staff and Reza Dehkordi, M.D., as Chief of Staff-Elect.

Dr. Randall has served the South Orange County community at Providence Mission Hospital for nearly 20 years. Part of the Orange County Urology Associates, he helped drive Providence Mission Hospital’s accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) – earning designation as a Surgeon of Excellence for his commitment to improving the safety and quality of patient care through robotic surgery.

(L-R) Dr. Reza Dehkordi and Dr. Josh Randall

Dr. Reza Dehkordi has been part of the Mission family for more than 10 years as a hospitalist and specialist in internal medicine. In addition, he has served as the vice president of Mission Heritage Medical Group for three years. He played a critical role in the establishment of the Walter A. Craig Center for Palliative Care, inspiring a significant donation from the patient’s family through his compassionate care.

“I have had the pleasure of working with both Dr. Randall and Dr. Dehkordi for many years,” shared past Chief of Staff and current Chief Medical Officer Dr. Melanie Wolf. “I have great respect for them and look forward to their partnership.”

To learn more about Providence Mission Hospital, click here.

 

