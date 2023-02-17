NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Luna

Meet Pet of the Week Luna

Luna is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 2-year-old female doxie who is spayed. She loves toys, and is timid at first, but eventually warms up to all who she meets. Luna would do best in a home that is quiet, with no kids.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Luna adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Luna

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Luna is a joy to all she meets and is looking for a home to take her in

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

