NewLeftHeader

°F

Volume 15, Issue 14  | February 17, 2023Subscribe

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month 021723

Share this story

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is pleased to recognize LBHS Senior Quinn Butler as their February Student of the Month in the field of performing arts.

Meet Rotary s Student Quinn Butler

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

Quinn Butler

As the Rotary Student of the Month, Butler will receive a scholarship to help pay for her future college education. She has received the Breaker Award as a freshman and also participated in lacrosse and the marching band during her high school tenure.

Outside of school, she was active with the Girl Scouts. Butler intends to attend a four-year university in the Pacific Northwest and study environmental sciences with hopes of becoming a park ranger. She describes herself as a creative individual who enjoys exploring nature and finding new hobbies.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.