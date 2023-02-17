NewLeftHeader

LBPD investigating attempted murder, requests public’s assistance

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at approximately 7:56 p.m., the Laguna Beach Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred in the area of 3rd Avenue at Virginia Way. 

Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene where bystanders rendered aid to the victim. The victim was transported by Laguna Beach Fire Department personnel to a local trauma center for further treatment and is expected to survive. 

Witnesses described a male and female fleeing the scene in a red sedan, possibly a Toyota. The LBPD Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. Preliminary investigation has determined this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety. 

Anyone with information or video footage regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective M. Lee with the Major Crimes and Intelligence Unit at 949.497.0371, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

