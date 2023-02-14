NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

53.8°F

Laguna Beach

Volume 15, Issue 13  | February 14, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Life and People 021423

Share this story

Laguna Logo 2022

A dog’s life, but not just any dog: Laguna Beach Police Department’s K-9 Rudy 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

A catchphrase supposedly attributed to the 1951 television police show Dragnet – “just the facts, ma’am,” applies to the Laguna Beach Police Department’s K-9 Rudy and his handler Corporal Thomas McGuire. Both take their jobs very seriously, and the Q&A style used to question witnesses seems tailor-made for their story only the “bare bones” facts. 

a dogs closeup McGuire

Click on photo for a larger image

Corporal Thomas McGuire

History of K-9s

For more than 100 years, law enforcement across the world has utilized the skills and agility of canines through police K-9 units. The skills military dogs used back in the day are similar to the skills dogs learn in law enforcement today, as they can undergo K-9 training for everything from bomb detection to patrol.

In 1888: The first uses of police dogs can be traced back to the British, who used bloodhounds’ amazing sense of smell to search for Jack the Ripper.

In 1899: In Belgium, police started the formal K-9 training process for law enforcement dogs. 

a dogs training at Susi Q

Click on photo for a larger image

Cpl. McGuire and Rudy training 

In addition to the skills needed for apprehending uncooperative individuals, the new K-9s (there are now two in enforcement) are trained in narcotics searches, locating missing people and helping officers encourage intoxicated people to comply with directions. It’s a big job and Rudy and Cpl. McGuire are most certainly up to the task.

A trio of K-9s

K-9 Rudy was introduced to the LBPD in June 2022. Laguna Beach had been without a K-9 officer for a year since Ranger, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, was humanely euthanized in June 2021, due to a long bout with cancer.

With the help of generous donors, in December 2021, the LBPD restarted their K-9 program. The Offield Family Foundation donated $75,433 and pledged another $44,207 in the first quarter of 2020. The Crevier Family Foundation and Bob and Bobi Roper have each donated $13,320 as well. 

a dogs Rudys closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Rudy is ready for his closeup 

In December 2022, the LBPD welcomed its newest staff member, Support Service K-9 “Cooper.” His handler is Community Services Officer Rosie Santana. His training and personality comfort those exposed to trauma, help ease the stress victims and witnesses feel during criminal investigations and promote employee wellness. 

In January of this year, the LBPD added a second patrol K-9 “Bear.” Bear’s handler is Cpl. Priscilla Angeloni and he joins K-9 Rudy in protecting the community. For the first time, the department will have two K-9 enforcement teams providing coverage seven days a week.

Corporal McGuire and Rudy

Corporal McGuire has been working for the Laguna Beach Police Department for nine years. He started as a Police Aide in July 2013 and became a Police Officer in September 2014. McGuire also served as a detective from October 2019 through January 2021 and was promoted to Corporal in November 2020. He became the K-9 Officer in March 2022.

a dogs best friends

Click on photo for a larger image

A close bond 

Rudy is a Belgian Malinois, a breed frequently selected for K-9 dogs, and, along with Cpl. McGuire, he went through extensive tactical training at Adlerhorst International. Since 1976, Adlerhorst International has provided quality Police Service Dogs to more than 500 law enforcement agencies in the United States and several foreign countries. They have evolved into being one of the largest private Police Dog Schools in the world and have introduced many theories and techniques that are considered state-of-the-art todayAccording to www.belgianmalinois.com, a Belgian Malinois is often used by police officers, who work in airports, train and subway stations, because he has perfect scent. His keen nose is able to find drugs and bombs, when trained to do so. He can easily smell and identify scents, because of his high level of “sniffling” drive.

a dogs waiting for a command

Click on photo for a larger image

Waiting for a command

Stu News: How long have you been with the Laguna Beach Police Department?

Cpl. McGuire: Nine years.

SN: What is your background?

Cpl. M: I have previously worked as a Detective and one of our department’s Drug Recognition Experts. 

SN: Have you always been a dog/animal person?

Cpl. M: Yes.

SN: Have you always wanted to be a K-9 handler? 

Cpl. M. Yes. 

SN: How does an officer become a K-9 handler? 

Cpl. M: I spent five or six years decoying for Sgt. Zachary Fillers and K-9 Ranger.

SN: Is this the first time you’ve worked with a K-9 dog? 

Cpl. M: Yes.

SN: Did you have an immediate connection with Rudy?

Cpl. M: Yes.

SN: How did his name come about?

Cpl. M: He came from Europe with his name.

a dogs looking at McGuire

Click on photo for a larger image

Cpl. McGuire and Rudy continue to train once a week with other K-9 units 

SN: Describe his training. 

Cpl. M: We spent six weeks training at Adlerhorst International in Jurupa Valley to become certified for patrol. We train once a week with other K-9 units from neighboring cities.

SN: What does Rudy like to do when he’s off duty, for fun?

Cpl. M: Running around the backyard with our other dog, a black lab. 

SN: What’s a typical day for you and Rudy? 

Cpl. M: We are assigned to patrol, so we train together in between responding to calls for service.

SN: What was Rudy’s last big assignment?

Cpl. M: Rudy was on scene to assist with a barricaded attempted murder suspect in September. He regularly assists on building searches, stolen vehicle investigations and other serious offenses.

However intense his day job, just like any other dog, Rudy has a favorite treat – his chew toys.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.