Letters to the Editor

Laguna Beach Republicans condemn vandalism to City Manager’s home

The Laguna Beach Republicans condemn in the strongest terms the vandalism that was done to our City Manager’s home (last week). There is now an ongoing investigation by the Laguna Beach Police Department to identify the culprit(s). We look forward to whomever is responsible being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This cannot stand.

Emil Monda, President

Laguna Beach Republicans

 

