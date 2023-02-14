NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 13  | February 14, 2023

Laguna Craft Guild to hold show this Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Come by and meet the local artists offering jewelry, ceramics, glass blown art, paintings and more. For more information and the schedule of future shows, visit www.lagunacraftguild.com.

 

