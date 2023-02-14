Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
Laguna Beach mourns doctor, as community rallies around family and hospital ER
My Friday (Feb. 10) started last week sitting around the dining room table of Bill and Christina Dodge in their Laguna Beach home…or I should say Dr. Bill. You see Dr. Dodge spends his days in the emergency room of Providence Mission Hospital/Laguna Beach. When he reported to work early Wednesday (Feb. 1) morning for his usual ER shift, he did the usual pass off of patients with his counterpart and close friend, Dr. Michael Mammone, who had worked the previous night’s shift. It was their typical handoff.
Looking back though, Dr. Dodge, with his eyes filled with tears, told me he wished he’d spent more time that morning with Dr. Mammone…maybe saying something close friends would say to each other…something, but he didn’t know what…seemingly lost for words.
Little did Dr. Dodge know that later that day Dr. Mammone, out on one of his usual afternoon bike rides, would be run down by an apparently crazed driver and subsequently stabbed by him multiple times while lying in the roadway near Salt Creek Grill on Pacific Coast Highway. The call came into police at 3:02 p.m.
Christina and Bill repeatedly referred to Dr. Mammone as a “kind and beautiful soul”…someone almost “too good to be true.”
They recounted the tremendous love Michael had for his wife Julie whom he’d met years earlier in his early 20s, and their two boys, or now young men, in their mid-late 20s, Jack and Nick.
The Dodges looked at each other and somewhat chuckled and shook their heads when talking about the way Michael always looked at Julie, and Julie at Michael…the way they held hands at every chance…the way Michael would put his hand on Julie’s knee while driving their car…the way they’d sit outside together on their deck sharing time with each other.
“Anyone around them could see the love they shared,” said the Dodges.
Bill had gotten off his shift at 2:30 p.m. that Wednesday afternoon, barely missing the ambulance delivering Mammone to the ER.
At home, Christina received a phone call from a panicked Julie Mammone who also had received a call alerting her to something bad happening. Together, the two headed to the hospital. Christina, downcast, said, “She knew.”
And although they waited and waited, Julie never got full confirmation on Michael’s death until the next day. It was a more than painful wait on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Fortunately for Julie, in the days that have followed, the “community of Laguna Beach has wrapped their arms around her and the family,” according to Christina.
Still, at the hospital, where Michael, Bill and Christina (nurse) all worked, there was suffering all around by the staff there, too. In fact, the Laguna Beach Fire Department arrived shortly after the news spread to not only comfort the ER staff, but to also roll up their sleeves to assume many of the patient care duties.
The Laguna Beach Police Department arrived too, with support service dog Cooper in tow, doing what comes naturally to him and comforting people, while the officers also assisted.
It was truly a community coming together for one of their own. It was kindness, sadness, compassion, understanding and so much more.
Christina said the ER is overflowing with flower arrangements and bags of cards and letters being processed to be delivered to Julie.
Laguna Beach lost a great one, someone who not only saved lives, but who made lives better for ALL those around him.
And while part of me wants to verbally attack the arrested suspect here, he doesn’t deserve the attention and Julie’s request I’m told is “to keep things positive.” Still, in my opinion, the suspect is only deserving of a day in court before a judge and a prison cell for the remainder of his days.
That’s enough from me.
As for the Mammone family, they’ve posted an obituary that ran previously in Stu News and are planning a Memorial Service this Thursday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., at the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road.
Michael John Mammone, M.D., deserves this community’s remembrance and his family deserves our continued outpouring of love and support.
This one is going to take some time!
• • •
Did you happen to see HER during the Super Bowl? Oh, Sheryl Lee Ralph who sang Lift Every Voice and Sing…or maybe we’re talking here about halftime performer Rihanna?
Nope, neither of them.
We’re going local here!
Think of our own record-setting local running back…Laguna Beach High School’s Bella Rasmussen. Bella made the big time with a part in a Super Bowl commercial highlighting women and the game of football.
Click on photo for a larger image
Screen shot from Fox/NFL Football Broadcast
Laguna Beach High School football player Bella Rasmussen (R), wearing uniform #24, was featured as part of a Super Bowl commercial the NFL used to promote the expanding football marketplace
The commercial gives the appearance of a live interview coming out of the Rihanna halftime performance when broadcaster Erin Andrews begins interviewing Mexico’s flag football sensation Diana Flores. Andrews then at one point attempts to grab a flag Flores is wearing and misses, which leads to a chase through the stadium, in a shopping mall, through a hotel and Flores’ home, before eventually running down a residential street.
Rasmussen joins the commercial near the end, running just behind Flores down the street, complete in a full uniform bearing the #24.
Bella, of course, is our Breakers’ senior football player who in October became the first high school female to EVER score two touchdowns in a California high school football game, when LBHS beat Godinez, 48-0.
Actually, Bella was additionally quite a celeb leading up to Sunday’s game and commercial. She was featured in an interview on Super Bowl Live with Rhett Lewis and several days prior to the game was on a national podcast that was broadcasted from Radio Row during Super Bowl Week. The show was called The Geary, Stein and Stevens Show.
And, did we find out anything new about Bella during her latest spin with celebrity? First, she’s hoping to pursue communications in college with designs on being a sports broadcaster and – and this is a big one – Bella has desires to make the U.S. team playing flag football, which is now planned to be an Olympic sport for women in 2028.
Question? Who could possibly doubt her.
• • •
The investigation into the vandalism of City Manager Shohreh Dupuis’ home continues. According to Laguna Beach Police Lieutenant Cornelius Ashton, “This incident is still actively being investigated. There are no updates at this time.”
The vandalism happened overnight or in the early morning hours of February 9. Officers received a report at 7:27 a.m. saying Dupuis’ home and surrounding property, located on 3rd Avenue, had been smeared with feces or sewage.
Some, trying to discount the incident, are rumored to be saying it was “only fish emulsion,” like that makes what happened any more palatable. The act in any case is wrong, disgusting and deserves the full attention of identifying the culprit.