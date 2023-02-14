NewLeftHeader

LAM promises a fun February and March FP 021423

LAM promises a fun February and March with performances, programs and new exhibitions

A few of the Art & Nature exhibitions are still on view at Laguna Art Museum, featuring groundbreaking, immersive exhibitions including Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition. The museum has added public programs, including innovative workshops.

Lam promises Spence

Photos courtesy of LAM 

Photos courtesy of LAM

 From the Stuart and Judith Vida Spence Collection: “I Will Not Make Any More Boring Art” by John Baldessari, 1971 lithograph

On February 4, the exhibition featuring Southern California Contemporary Art Gifts from the Stuart Spence and Judith Vida Spence Collection opened and continues through July 2023. For more than 30 years, the Spences collected and lived with contemporary art in their home in Los Angeles, as well as lending pieces to exhibitions and making significant donations to art museums – most notably LAM.

This major gift by Judy and Stuart Spence to Laguna Art Museum includes artworks from the 1970s to the present spanning California Conceptualism, West Coast Pop and Los Angeles’s Lowbrow art movement.

lam promises stories

Click on photo for a larger image 

Visitors have until March 12 to see the “Five Summer Stories” exhibition

Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, includes a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, along with clothing and items from the era of the film. The exhibition is on view through March 12.

LAM promises tie dye

Make your own tie-dye beach towel   

Sunday, Feb. 19, 1 p.m.

California Cool/Tie-Dye Workshop

In celebration of LAM’s California Cool Auction, this workshop will have participants creating their own tie-dye beach towel; perfect for those cool California beach days. All materials are included with a ticket.

Limited Space. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $20,

Non-members: $30, for ages 7+, children 12 and under are free. Children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. For tickets, click here.

lam promises book cover

Storytime Saturday 

Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday, The Day You Begin

Bring literature to life during a participatory story time that will have you making and moving! You’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.

A special Storytime celebrating Black History Month featuring The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson with an activity that encourages attendees to see the beauty in what makes each of us unique. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

lam promises black beach culture

Black Beach Culture 

Black Beach Culture   

Sunday, Feb. 26, 1 p.m.

Black Beach Culture

Join historian, Alison Rose Jefferson, where she will share stories about how African Americans from the 1900s-1960s created recreational and relaxation spaces at Southern California beaches and other places. In the process sometimes, they were able to form community and created business projects at these sites. These stories are drawn from her recent book, Living the California Dream: African American Leisure Sites during the Jim Crow Era and other work. She will also share how some of these stories are being used in contemporary public history remembrance and public policy actions. 

As leisure was gaining centrality as part of the American Dream, Black Californians were working to make it an open, inclusive reality for all. African Americans fought for dignity, equal access and the full range of human experiences and fulfillment in exploration of California’s offerings as they contributed to the state’s development and the broader freedom rights struggle in the United States. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

LAM promises California Cool

LAM's largest fundraiser of the year

LAM’s largest fundraiser of the year   

Saturday, March 4, 6:30 p.m.

California Cool 

Join LAM on March 4 for an unforgettable night during their signature auction and benefit at Laguna Art Museum as they enjoy their 41st year of connecting artists, collectors and the community.

The museum’s largest fundraiser of the year has been reimagined to offer the preeminent California Cool experience, with a creative California-inspired culinary and cocktail experience, a special performance by musical guest and Laguna local, Grammy-nominated, Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats, an artistic photo opportunity on the red carpet with photographer Tony Pinto and the chance to meet many of California’s most notable artists supporting the museum and participating in the auction.

For tickets, click here.

If you are unable to attend the 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash, but would still like to support Laguna Art Museum, please consider donating today. 

LAM promises Laguna Coast

Click on photo for a larger image

William Wendt, “Laguna Coast,” oil on canvas, 1930, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas B. Stiles II, Laguna Art Museum Permanent Collection

Sunday, March 5, 10 a.m.

Jean Stern presents The Life and Times of William Wendt

In this illustrated lecture, Stern will discuss the Life and Art of William Wendt (1865-1946), one of California’s most important artists. German-born Wendt left Germany and came to Chicago in 1880. In 1906, he married sculptor Julia Bracken (1869-1942) and the two came to live in Los Angeles. He quickly became a leading member in the Los Angeles art community and was a founding member of the California Art Club in 1909, serving as president from 1911-1914 and again from 1917-1918.

In 1918, he and Julia moved to Laguna Beach. He became a founding member of the Laguna Beach Art Association. Although somewhat shy and reclusive, he was Laguna’s most important resident artist. To Wendt, nature was a divine manifestation and he viewed himself as nature’s faithful interpreter. Only rarely did he include people or animals in his landscapes.

The lecture will show approximately 100 slides with time afterwards for questions.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.

For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

