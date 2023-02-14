NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

53.8°F

Laguna Beach

Volume 15, Issue 13  | February 14, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Playhouse presents multi-award-winning musical FP 021423

Share this story

Laguna Playhouse presents multi-award-winning musical, ONCE

Laguna Playhouse has announced the fourth show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE, book by Edna Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, musical direction by Julia Hoffmann, choreography by Paula Hammons Sloan and directed by Steve Steiner. ONCE begins previews on Wednesday, March 8; will open on Sunday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. (press opening) and perform through Sunday, March 26.

“Guy meets Girl” in this tender love story about a struggling Irish musician on the verge of giving up, and a piano-playing Czech immigrant who reminds him how to dream. Featuring an outstanding ensemble of performers playing their instruments live on stage, this emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award. With all of the magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning “Falling Slowly,” this achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all.

laguna playhouse once poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

“ONCE” is the only musical that has won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 and 5:30 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, March 16 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performance on Sunday, March 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $66-$91 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229.  Prices are subject to change.

The box office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 12-4 p.m.; on Mondays it is open two hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. It is open until showtime on all performance days.

For more information on all shows and programming, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.