Laguna Live! hosts Mardi Gras celebration

Laguna Live! hosts Mardi Gras celebration with Dan Barrett’s Old Fashioned Jazz Band on February 22

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6-8 p.m., Laguna Beach Live! presents a New Orleans-style Mardi Gras celebration with Dan Barrett’s Old Fashioned Jazz Band, which has been described as Cutting-edge, 20th century jazz.” 

The concert is at [seven degrees], located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the bar and social hour. Lite bites are available to pre-purchase up to February 17. Tickets for the concert are $37.50 and are available by clicking here, or by calling 949.715.9713. 

Dan Barrett and his Old Fashioned Jazz Band take the stage on February 22 at [seven degrees]

A welcome addition to the Jazz Wednesdays Winter series, internationally 

acclaimed trombonist and trumpet player Barrett, has performed at many festivals worldwide and has worked with an array of jazz greats including Doc Cheatham, Scott Hamilton, Bob Haggart, Rosemary Clooney, Ruby Braff, Joe Bushkin, Jay McShann, Buck Clayton and Benny Goodman. Barrett has played both valve and slide trombones for many motion pictures, including The Cotton Club, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Mighty Aphrodite, Everyone Says I Love You and Bullets Over Broadway. He is also featured in the award-winning documentary Wild Man Blues

Joining Barrett on stage are his Old Fashioned Jazz Band members: Nate Ketner, clarinet and saxophones; Jason Wanner, keyboard; Sam Rocha, bass and Riley Baker, drums and trombone. 

Laguna Beach Live!, a nonprofit organization, strives to increase the awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences, enhancing the reputation of Laguna Beach as a music town. To this end, they present high-quality live musical performances that are accessible…affordable, intimate and in our community. Education for kids is a high priority. Their goal is to continually increase the quality and number of professional live performances in the city throughout the year, especially in the non-summer months, and to offer educational programs to promote the appreciation of music for the enjoyment and education of residents, especially students. They believe increased cultural activities will enrich the lives of all who attend these events and have a positive economic impact on the city.

For more information, visit www.lagunalive.org.

 

