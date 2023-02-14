NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

53.8°F

Laguna Beach

Volume 15, Issue 13  | February 14, 2023Subscribe

Dennis’ Local Almanac 021423

Share this story

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Odds and ends 

Dennis 5I’ve watched all 57 Super Bowls, and this one was right up there in the top three most exciting games of all time. It went right down to the last four seconds when K.C. kicked the game-winning field goal to win by a score of 38-35. What a game!

A team of astronomers just discovered 12 more moons around Jupiter bringing their total to 92, the most in our solar system ahead of Saturn’s 84.

Local ocean temps are down to 55 degrees, the coldest reading since 2010.

Some areas in the Sierra Nevada are at 245% of the normal total snowfall for a whole season. That’s a real blessing for the state’s water supply for this coming spring and summer with an additional 1-2 ft. having fallen over the past weekend. This season is just what the doctor ordered.

As you probably know by now, the slowest months for tornadoes in the U.S. are December and January with an average of around 35 twisters mostly occurring in the southernmost latitudes of the continental U.S. However, this January (2023) shattered all records with an astounding total of 154 such events. There was even an EF-2 reported as far north as Iowa and that’s never happened.

Here in February, tornado frequency begins to increase when the center of maximum frequency lies over the central Gulf states. The number of tornadoes really begins to ramp up as the center moves eastward to the southeast Atlantic states where tornado frequency reaches a peak in April. 

During May, which is one of the busiest months, the center of maximum frequency moves to the Southern Plain states, part of Tornado Alley and in June, northward to the Northern Plains and the Great Lakes area. Iowa is part of the Northern Plains, and that’s why it’s so weird for a tornado to occur that far north –smack dab in the middle of the slowest period for tornado production as warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico never makes it as far north as Iowa. 

There are even some Januarys when twister production is down in the single digits – when there are frequent intrusions of cold stable polar air masses pushing far into the southernmost latitudes found on the Gulf Coast. This January saw many days with maximum temps up into the 60s and even 70s – with high dew points – as floods of warm, moist, unstable air from the gulf pushed up into much higher latitude. That atmospheric explosiveness was further aided by the SW to NE southern jet stream which made things real interesting. 

Here in February, things have slowed down a bit but not that much, as there have been quite a few twisters with strengths as high as EF-2 in Arkansas and Mississippi. By June, the peak time for tornado production occurs and reaches well past the U.S.-Canadian border and spreads as far east as western New York State – and in July and August, parts of the Atlantic Seaboard get in on the action. Here on the Pacific West Coast, we’re pretty safe from all this madness.

This week looks fairly dry and mild in Laguna and temps might even reach the 70 mark. Incidentally, the Laguna Greenbelt is really living up to its name. 

Have a great week, and we’ll get together again next Tuesday!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.