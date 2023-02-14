NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 13  | February 14, 2023

Art in Public Places FP 021423

“Art in Public Places” – Wheelbarrow by Dominic Benhura

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Wheelbarrow by Dominic Benhura was installed at 383 Third St. in 2009. Part of the Art in Public Places program, it was funded by Powell, Dudley, Frith Architects.

art in front of wheelbarrow

Click on photo for a larger image 

Nature, family and the relationships with his children are the main inspiration for Benhura’s sculptures 

Benhura is critically acclaimed as one of the premier sculptors in the world. He has won numerous awards internationally and is one of the most prominent artists on the African continent. One of Zimbabwe’s greatest and well-established stone carving artists, his work can be identified easily as there is a remarkable uniqueness to his sculptures. His work has been showcased in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Australia, Holland, Belgium, Germany, UK and American galleries. Some of his pieces have also been procured by the Mandela Foundation and the United Nations.

Born in 1968 in rural Mashonaland, Zimbabwe, Benhura began sculpting at the age of 12, mentored by Tapfuma Gutsa – an older cousin who was already an established artist. Four years later, he was dividing his time between his high school studies and sculpting, and was exhibiting his work in group shows in the country’s capital, Harare. His first public recognition came at the age of 18 when he won first prize at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe’s Annual Schools Competition. Within four years he had been invited to show his work overseas at the Millesgarten Sculpture Park and Museum in Stockholm, Sweden.

art in front of wheelbarrow

Click on photo for a larger image

Benhura’s work communicates powerfully simple ideas

“I have been blessed with a career in which I find much peace and happiness. I am at my most content when I am working from my studio at home, surrounded by family and friends,” Benhura stated on his website.

Behura’s subject matter is extensive and includes plants, trees, reptiles, animals and the whole gamut of human experience. It has been said that he has an exceptional ability to portray human feeling through form rather than facial expression. He continues to lead by experimentation and innovation; his work is bold and daring, and he captures balance and movement both physically and emotionally. His prime motivation is to explore new ideas, concepts, techniques and methods, and to express and communicate powerfully simple ideas. 

This is the 92nd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For more information on Dominic Benhura, go to www.dominicbenhura.com.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here. 

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

