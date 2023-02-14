NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 13  | February 14, 2023

American Legion Auxiliary gives Valentine treats to veterans

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 President Beth Johnsen and Past President Elizabeth Tomlin were among the many past and current Unit Presidents honored at a recent luncheon following their monthly district meeting. Several Units attending this meeting stepped up to a request for Valentine gifts for veterans at the Community Living Center at the Long Beach Veterans Medical Center.

American Legion Auxiliary trio

Courtesy of American Legion Auxiliary

(L-R) Beth Johnsen and Sandi Werthe with Unit 716 member Cindy Mayfield

The response was overwhelming – filling two cars with an assortment of goodie bags. The VA is still limiting visitors, so these treats were a much-welcome and appreciated surprise.

 

