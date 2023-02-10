NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 12  | February 10, 2023

June 5, 1964 – February 1, 2023

Courtesy of the Providence Mission Hospital

It is with the utmost sadness that we announce the loss of Dr. Michael John Mammone on February 1st. His family as well as the entire community are devastated by the tragic event that took place.

Michael was a loving husband and father who absolutely adored his wife and family. At home he was known for his infectious joyful energy and his silly jokes. He would often bring the family together to enjoy his homemade pizzas, perfected guacamole recipes and signature cocktails.

Michael was passionate about scuba diving, surfing with his children and snorkeling. Although he loved exploring his local beaches, he traveled the world in pursuit of beautiful places and adventures that he could share with his family. Some of his favorite stories to tell were of his volunteering in Papua New Guinea, bathing elephants in Thailand, diving in Belize, safaris in South Africa and historic sightseeing in Italy.

Michael always had a gift for taking care of others. He took a job as a lifeguard with Los Angeles County when he was 18 while he pursued a bachelor’s degree from UC San Diego and his medical degree from USC. He completed his residency at Loma Linda Medical Center with an emphasis on Emergency Medicine. In 1996, Michael was Medical Board Certified and accepted a position at San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, Calif., where he worked for the next 20 years.

Outside of the hospital, he served as the Medical Director for the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department from 2002-2008. Michael and Julie loved visiting Laguna Beach ever since the start of their relationship in 1992, and in 2010 he accepted a position at Providence Mission Hospital, Laguna Beach. 

Michael was known by his colleagues and patients to be a doctor that humbly took the time to listen to and care for each individual and their needs.

Michael’s family will forever cherish the beautiful memories they share with him and will continue to celebrate and honor his wonderful life and legacy.

Please visit www.mccormickandson.com for further details.

 

