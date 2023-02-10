NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 12  | February 10, 2023

Letters to the Editor 021023

Letters to the Editor

Caution is urged when crossing busy traffic

I used to live here and feel Laguna is being filled with many unaccountable people, many lawsuits happening due to blame! 

I have very sad feelings for the woman crossing the highway, the fact it could have easily been avoided. I read in the article that she was NOT in a crosswalk which is very unfortunate; sadly, this is exactly where she should have crossed and maybe she would be alive today and not so many lives would have been affected. It seems we all need to be more accountable for our actions and think of safety for ourselves first. Getting to the other side of a busy highway is not to be taken lightly and requires utilizing every safety measure available to us i.e., crosswalk, under or over pass. 

Be very cautious of fast-moving vehicles, they will kill you!

Stay Alert, Stay Accountable, Think Safety First!

Daiva Friedrich

Hawaii

I blame Caltrans for the deaths on Coast Highway

Shame, shame on Caltrans. Two Laguna Beach pedestrians dead in 2023 so far. How many more pedestrians need to be killed before the speed limit is dropped to 30 miles or less while traveling through Laguna? 

30 means 35 to most California drivers and running orange lights means “Speed Up” – it’s insane! 

If I had a Caltrans telephone number, I would call their department. Perhaps Stu News will print an address for the public. I’m sure there are hundreds as outraged as I am!

Lucetta Kallis 

Laguna Beach

 

