Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
Hate appears to raise its ugly head directed at our City Manager
I was extremely saddened yesterday to hear that the front property of City Manager Shohreh Dupuis’ home had been vandalized sometime early yesterday morning. You might say, this could happen to anyone. Unfortunately, that’s simply not the case here. This act was done with hate and malice. And that makes it all the uglier.
Now, I get it…maybe you don’t agree with the way Shohreh runs the city…you’re entitled to your opinion; maybe you’re filled with prejudice and somehow don’t like her nationality (it’s sad that that type of behavior even exists in our community, but unfortunately it does)…but to “smear the front yard of a home with feces or sewage” is beyond disgusting.
Laguna Beach Police are actively investigating and, quite frankly, I hope they catch those involved…and soon!
LBPD officers responded to a call at 7:27 a.m. to the Dupuis home on 3rd Ave. and found the house, front yard, mailbox, planters, walkway and stairs vandalized.
Mayor Bob Whalen said in a statement that he was “shocked!”
Police Chief Jeff Calvert said, “The Police Department is actively investigating this vandalism and we urge anyone with information to come forward to identify the suspect in this cruel act, which is uncharacteristic of our community.”
I, too, call on anyone familiar with those who participated in this criminal act to do the right thing and call the Laguna Beach Police at 949.497.0701.
We all deserve better than this!
• • •
It’s always good to hear from my old friends, especially from the world of journalism. Perhaps I should say “longtime” friends…although Rick Reiff would certainly fit the bill to both “old and longtime.” Rick, of course, is best-known as the Editor at Large of the Orange County Business Journal. Anyway, Rick wrote (find Guest Letter elsewhere in today’s Stu) me concerning a plaque honoring Thomas A. Cummings, Laguna Beach’s first mayor, among his many other accomplishments.
Rick’s letter points out that a plaque honoring Cummings is being obscured by an overgrowing bush located next to it. Now, don’t get either of us wrong, we’re not looking to kill or remove the bush…instead, perhaps the rock containing the plaque could be re-positioned.
I realized when I added the two pictures to accompany Rick’s letter that they didn’t do justice as to what the bush is actually doing to cover the rock/plaque. So, below is another photo showing the bush in question, and if you look closely, you can see the rock barely peeking out just to the right. I added this because it better outlines Rick’s concern.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Rick Reiff
The rock containing the plaque can be seen on the far right side between the bush in the foreground and the one in the background next to the path
• • •
Here’s something fun, happening tomorrow (Feb. 11) at Laguna Beach High School. They’re holding the Winter Tournament for Laguna Beach’s NFL Flag Football League.
According to Ryan Kollock, whose son, Jackson, emerged as the star sophomore quarterback for the Breakers this past season, and oversees the league, “over 300 kids from the community will be competing against one another all day, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.”
And, if there’s football around, you might have guessed that Jackson and several of his high school football teammates will be on the field refereeing and coaching the games.
Laguna Beach High School Football Boosters will also be hosting a fundraiser by selling food, drinks and spirit wear. Ryan added, “It should be a really fun day of football and it would be great to let the whole community know about it.”
Consider it done. Get out and enjoy and get in the mood early for Sunday’s BIG GAME.
• • •
And, before we depart the world of sports, bigtime college beach volleyball is coming to Laguna Beach the weekend of March 4-5 for the Best in the West volleyball tournament on Main Beach. This is the inaugural event in Laguna Beach for the NCAA women.
Play will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Among the teams participating will be three from the Big West., including the Cal Poly SLO Mustangs, the Long Beach State 49ers and the University of Hawaii Rainbows.
The event will honor the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, which fundamentally changed women’s college sports in a positive way forever.
You may watch the action in person, via Livestream @AVPBEACH or at www.youtube.com/@avpbeach/streams.
Underwriters of the event are Pacific Coast Wealth Management and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
You can find out more at https://bestinthewestvb.com/#.
• • •
The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is planning a fundraiser called Grapes for Grads on April 30 from 1-5 p.m. at the Festival of Arts. Here are the particulars: 40 wineries with more than 85 labels featured, with live music, a live and silent auction and food from a number of local restaurants available for purchase.
Event Chairman Jeffrey Redeker tells me they’re expecting perhaps 1,000 attendees. No matter how you cut it, or pour it, that’s a lot of grapes. Tickets are available from Laguna Beach Rotarians and at www.grapesforgrads.com.
And, because it’s a fundraiser, with monies going to scholarships for Laguna Beach High School seniors and undergraduate students at Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD), Rotary welcomes sponsorships and are also accepting donations for the live and silent auctions.
Either way, contact Redeker at
Additionally, big news this week, LCAD student Sophia Felger has completed the design for this year’s logo for the 2023 Grapes for Grads® XVI fundraiser. Each year, LCAD faculty selects a student to do the design, which is used on all marketing and media pieces for the event.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach
(L-R) LCAD’s Dana Herkelrath, Laguna Beach Rotary President Ed Gould, student Sophia Felger showing off the logo she designed for this year’s Grapes for Grads and LCAD Rotarian and Event Chairman Jeffrey Redeker
The club unveiled that logo and honored Felger’s work at a recent weekly club meeting, attended by both Felger and LCAD’s Chair of Graphic Design + Digital Media, Dana Herkelrath.
“We are thrilled with Sophia’s logo design and LCAD’s selection of this talented artist,” said Redeker. “It’s with the college’s support that we have been able to raise nearly $600,000 in scholarships for Laguna Beach students, since the inception in 2005 of the Grapes for Grads fundraiser.”
• • •
If you listen to local radio, you know that KX FM just completed their big fundraiser, KX Takeover. It’s where noted names in the community come in, take over the mike, spin their favorite records and help raise money for the non-profit stations.
This year the effort generated more than $48,000. And from all those that participate, one lucky guest DJ wins the coveted Silver Tongue Award. This year, drum roll please, that honor went to Cindy Shopoff who raised more than $12,000, including a generous donation from the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation.
Then, before the dust settled, Shopoff was presented yesterday with the Silver Tongue Award, generously designed and created by local artist Heather Reichard.
Congrats to all.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of KX FM Radio
Takeover star Cindy Shopoff proudly displays the Silver Tongue Award