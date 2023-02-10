Council appoints 31 residents to various committee 021023

Share this story

Council appoints 31 residents to various committee seats

By SARA HALL

During regular business on Tuesday (Feb. 7), council appointed 31 residents to the Environmental Sustainability Committee; Recreation Committee; Housing and Human Services Committee; Design Review Board; Heritage Committee; View Restoration Committee; Parking, Traffic, & Circulation Committee and Audit Review & Investment Advisory Committee.

This year’s committee applications were notable for a few reasons: There were noticeably more applicants than past years; several incumbents either weren’t reappointed or were assigned as alternates rather than full positions; and while applicants are often retired or semi-retired or late-career professionals, this year saw several young candidates, many who grew up in Laguna and recently returned to live full time (similar to the recently elected Councilmember Alex Rounaghi).

It’s an “outstanding group of candidates,” Mayor Bob Whalen said.

“This is an extraordinary group of people who have applied,” he said. “I think it’s the largest number of people who have ever applied in the 10 plus years I’ve been up here, which is fantastic.”

Not everyone who applied will be appointed to a position, Whalen pointed out, there are more qualified people than slots. He encouraged the applicants who didn’t get selected to stay engaged and attend some of the committee meetings.

Appointments are done twice a year, he noted, and the second round is coming up in May.

All committee meetings are public, so anyone not selected can still provide input, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf added.

The Environmental Sustainability Committee (ESC) received more applications than any other committee. Council interviewed 14 applicants (originally 17, but some withdrew) and appointed five residents to the ESC. Council also selected one alternate to serve on the popular committee.

Residents selected will serve two-year terms beginning April 1 through March 31, 2025.

The committee had four incumbents re-apply and all were re-appointed: Jacquelin Mutter, Judie Mancuso, Anne Girtz and John Ehlers. Council selected Morteza Rahmatian as the new incoming full-time member. Dane Pfluegar was chosen as an alternate.

All four incumbents emphasized the committee’s accomplishments in recent years.

The committee has a lot of smart and talented people who share a commitment to preserving and protecting Laguna’s natural environment, Ehlers said.

Together, and through their focused work on subcommittees, they’ve tackled a number of noteworthy projects. Ehlers and others pointed to the recent balloon ban, single-use plastic ban, and the current work on the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

Ehlers noted his seat as head of the ESC’s waste subcommittee. They have worked on issues including exploring options for composting, the city’s organics waste, as well as conducting some at-home experiments on the practicalities of home composting.

“Because the ESC is a body that makes recommendations to the City Council, I believe this kind of research and first-hand experience is actually a very important part of the committee’s function,” he said. “There’s seldom a simple fix to questions about human impact on the environment and we owe it to the community to consider our recommendations very carefully.”

Mutter emphasized her professional work as a sustainability consultant for an architectural and engineering firm. As part of her job, she finds opportunities to support cities to think differently and more collaboratively about how to make infrastructure investments in light of the environmental challenges, like water scarcity and sea level rise.

“I’ve done this through developing projects, policies and programs for various cities across the country with very meaningful stakeholder and community engagement,” Mutter said.

Rahmatian, the newest ESC member, also brings a lot knowledge and expertise with him to the committee. He’s a 27-year resident of Laguna and currently works as the dean emeritus at California State University, Fullerton, for the college of business and economics.

As a longtime expert and early pioneer in environmental economics, he’s also worked with various local, state and federal agencies on various environmental matters.

“I think I have the knowledge, I have the background and, if I’m chosen, I’d be happy to serve and give to the city that I love and live in,” Rahmatian said.

The new committee alternate, Pfluegar, was born and raised in Laguna Beach. In 2006, he started the Laguna Beach Green Bag Project, mobilizing local businesses to distribute 5,000 reusable bags to residents as part of environmental education.

After living abroad for several years, he recently returned and lives locally with his wife and daughter. He’s worked as an assistant professor at various European business schools where he’s taught and researched topics related to management and environmental accounting and related subjects.

Regarding how he can contribute to the committee, it’s not just about his skills and expertise, he said, it’s also bringing a good temperament and enthusiasm to the role.

“To be effective and to make sure the committee’s the most effective, we need people who are actively engaged in different parts of the community,” he said.

He would be well-placed to do that, he added.

The committee has done an amazing job so far and he has a lot to learn from them, Pfluegar said.

“I would welcome the opportunity to push forward further on the nice baseline that we have with the action plan towards a more sustainable Laguna Beach and hopefully avert climate catastrophe, as much as we can,” he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City Council chose from a large pool of applicants for appointments to various city committees

Councilmembers also had a lot to consider when they interviewed 10 Recreation Committee applicants (it was initially 15 applications, but some withdrew and others were appointed to other committees earlier in the meeting).

They ultimately appointed six (four full-time members and two alternates) for two-year terms beginning April 1 and serving through March 31, 2025. The terms of three current members will expire and there is currently one vacancy on the nine-person committee.

Click open story button to continue reading…

Incumbent Roger Kempler was appointed alongside newcomers Elizabeth Hanauer, Gwen McNallan and Lauren Boeck as full-time members of the committee. Another incumbent, Karl Dumas, along with new applicant Sarah Durand were selected as the alternates.

Notably several parents applied for the committee.

Boeck is a mom of three kids who attend a local school. She’s an active community volunteer and involved with several parent groups.

“Through this work I’m obviously plugged in with the community and I feel I would be able to be a voice for the families in town regarding their recreational needs and desires,” she said.

She previously worked in education as a middle school teacher and middle school assistant principal. Before moving to Laguna Bach, she was appointed by the school board in her Texas community to serve on a capital needs planning committee.

“I feel that experience would be valuable to this committee as you’re looking at new opportunities with the St. Catherine’s site,” Boeck noted. “I believe the recreational needs of all stakeholders in our town can be met and I’d like to be a part of the process.”

Hanauer, who grew up in Laguna Beach and moved back about seven years ago to raise her own kids, also wanted to focus on improving recreation for the younger generation in town.

“In order for town to be vital it should meet the needs of a variety of age groups,” she said. “Not offering enough youth-oriented amenities, such as recreational facilities, becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy that will deter younger families from considering Laguna Beach as a place to live, which will prohibit the town from thriving long term.”

Durand currently serves as the executive director of SchoolPower Laguna Beach Education Foundation. Her position, along with being a 19-year resident and mother to local school kids, she is uniquely suited to serve on this committee, she said. She has insight into school district facilities planning and after-school enrichment participation, Durand said. She also regularly reviews grants and discusses needs in the community as they relate to families with school-aged kids.

“I truly believe that affordable, local recreational activities are key” to build equity and access to sports and enrichment programs, Durand said.

Another new face to the committee is McNallan, although she also has a strong connection to youth services and recreation. McNallan is currently the president of STS Foundation Student Exchange, a nonprofit organization in Laguna Beach.

“The most thriving, healthy cities really have opportunities for youth, and all ages, to be able to contribute actively outdoors,” she said.

While the city currently has great recreational opportunities, her mission would be to make sure more people know about them.

All the new members will be joining Kempler, who was re-appointed for another term.

Another group with a lot of applications was the Housing and Human Services Committee. Council interviewed 13 and appointed seven residents (five full-time members and two alternates) for terms beginning April 1 through June 30, 2024.

The top vote getters from Tuesday are all new to the board: Mary Jo Winefordner, Joe Hanauer, Adam Redding-Kaufman and Alexandra Jochim.

After a follow-up vote on a three-way tie, Incumbent Cody Engle was ultimately selected as the final full-time member of the committee. Alex Kweskin and Diane Harrison were selected as the alternates.

Two of the new members, Jochim and Redding-Kaufman, grew up in Laguna Beach and lived elsewhere before recently moving back. Both now live locally as young working professionals.

“One of my biggest accomplishments is the fact that I can afford to live in town at my age,” Redding-Kaufman said.

He currently works as a data analyst for the Berger Consulting Group in Los Angeles. He can offer a unique perspective, Redding-Kaufman added.

Jochim spent time in Washington, D.C. before returning to Laguna. She worked as a policy associate and a congressional intern, as well as a market research and development intern for the U.S. Green Building Council.

Now, she works in sustainable real estate land development, most recently as a policy manager and part of the sustainability team for FivePoint Holdings, LLC, in Irvine.

“I’ve always been quite passionate about housing, specifically in creating inclusive communities with the focus and affordability and accessibility,” she said. “My belief is that if we’re going to create a more sustainable society, we have to create a place where people of all walks of life can be together.”

Balancing out the new younger committee members, longtime resident and local real estate developer Hanauer said he wants to work on providing housing for both the younger and older generations.

“My interest in this committee is simple, you all know that our city is in desperate need of rental housing,” he said, because of both state mandates and the need to provide housing for younger people who want to live here, but there’s an inadequate inventory for housing. Also, older residents that have lived here for decades can’t sell their homes if they wanted to because there’s no place for them to rent if they want to stay in Laguna Beach, he added.

“My hope is that I can help the city solve these problems and come up with solutions that’ll work,” he said.

The story of a young family wanting to move to Laguna Beach is all too familiar to Winefordner, another new HHSC member. She and her husband moved to town and started a business 24 years ago. They rented and eventually bought a home in Laguna.

“I don’t think that’s even a possibility for some of our young families right now,” she said. “I’d love to be just a small part of helping young families, as I once was.”

She’d also like to see teachers, service industry workers, first responders, and support staff “have the option to actually live here” since they work in the city.

Kweskin, appointed as an alternate to HHSC, also emphasized the power of housing and its impact on strengthening a community. He currently works as executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Banc of California. He also serves on the board of several local and regional organizations, including Habitat for Humanity the Greater Los Angeles chapter.

Another alternate member to the committee, Harrison, focused on the other half of the committee’s work: Human services.

As a licensed clinical social worker, she has worked on many aspects of human services over the years, including housing issues, homelessness, domestic violence and mental health challenges.

Human services are vital as well, she noted. She could bring a lot to the table on that aspect, she added.

“I would love to be able to be part of this committee and help,” Harrison said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Residents with expertise in housing, architecture and finance applied for seats on various city committees

The Design Review Board received nine applications for three open spots on the five-member group.

The terms of three board members will expire on March 31. The new members will serve two-year terms beginning April 1 and run through March 31, 2025.

On Tuesday, council interviewed five applicants and appointed incumbents Kristine Thalman and Louis Weil, and new member Tom Gibbs.

Both incumbents mentioned the accomplishments and progress the DRB has made in recent years, including streamlining the DRB process, standardizing staff reports, and incorporating term limits.

“We currently have a strong board,” Thalman said. “It’s reasonable and we equally are committed to preserving Laguna’s future and its unique character.”

They try to work through each case as fairly and as equitably as possible, Weil added.

“It’s changed, I think, more positively for this community because we’ve encouraged more of a discussion for applications,” he said.

Gibbs recently served on the Emergency Disaster and Preparedness Committee, which he enjoyed, but his experience and skills would be particularly well-suited for DRB, he said.

“My reason for applying to DRB is simply out of a strong desire to serve and improve our community,” he said, noting his primary qualifications as an attorney in real estate and land use for more than 40 years. “From that practice I think I would bring a unique set of skills to the DRB.”

The View Restoration Committee received eight applications (although one was withdrawn before the meeting) for four open seats (one vacancy and three expiring terms).

Council appointed three residents for terms starting on April 1 and going through March 31, 2025; and one resident for a term effective immediately and serving through March 31, 2024.

Incumbents Rebecca Carson and Jennifer Potratz were re-appointed, along with newcomer Blair Contratto. For the fourth spot on the committee (as an alternate), there was a tie between incumbent Ara Hovanesian and Kelly Brochu. In a follow-up vote, Brochu was selected.

Potratz and Carson emphasized the importance of understanding and adhering to the ordinance regulations.

“Given the nature of what we do on the committee and the hearings that we hold, it’s critical to ensure that the committee is adhering to the guidance provided in the ordinance and ensuring that fair procedures and processes are followed,” Carson said.

According to her submitted resume, Carson is co-hiring partner for Irell and Manella LLP’s Newport Beach office and an active member of the firm’s pro bono committee.

Contratto commented that she can complement the impartial analysis process both incumbents were mentioning. She’s an active listener with good conflict resolution skills, she said.

“I want very much to get as much information as possible in every meeting I’m in,” she said. “I like to mine for conflict, if appropriate, so that we can reach resolution and consensus.”

The new alternate, Brochu, works as a real estate and compliance consultant, serves on the executive committee for Oceana, and has worked 14 years in risk and regulatory compliance experience at JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Metlife and PWC.

“My chief aim is to support our community through a balanced and fair process, and restore and maintain property owners’ views to help them maintain their property values,” Brochu said.

A group of eight residents also applied for the Heritage Committee for four seats that are opening up due to expiring terms and a vacancy.

Council appointed three residents for terms beginning April 1 and running through March 31, 2025; and one resident for a term effective immediately, through March 31, 2024.

They ultimately voted for newcomers James Henry and Justin Drucker, and incumbent Clark Collins to sit full-time on the committee. In a tie-breaker vote, councilmembers selected incumbent Linda Morgenlander to be the alternate.

Collins, current chair pro tem, has served on the Heritage Committee since 2015. He’s also the founder of Collins Design & Development, a full-service residential design/build firm based in Laguna Beach.

“Historic preservation should be celebrated and it should be something that we’re incredibly proud of,” Collins said. “The last four years, the environment’s been a little bit challenging, but I’m optimistic – given the current council – that we can move forward in a really positive fashion.”

Going forward, he wants to make a concerted effort to focus on advocacy and education. He wants to make a point of honoring owners that put their homes on the historic register

“It’s fantastic and I think they deserve the recognition and our town deserves to celebrate that,” he said.

Drucker agreed that they have a duty to educate the public about the significance and the specifics of the work the Heritage Committee does, including historic registration information.

After growing up in Laguna Beach and returning as an adult, Drucker said he appreciates the town’s history. He’s also previously owned an “old Laguna charmer.” In his application, he wrote that he has “lived, bought, sold, owned, rented, remodeled, re-piped and have been a landlord” on property in town over the years.

“I truly feel it is our responsibility to honor our past and preserve our unique local culture for future generations. I believe that this is something that can be done respectfully and without stepping on the rights of property owners,” he said.

As a local architect, Henry, a 52-year resident, has brought more than 20 projects through the Heritage Committee.

“I have spent my life working on Laguna history and architecture and I hope that we can continue the work that the committee has been able to do,” he said.

He also supports promoting the process more.

“I live in a historic house and I’ve had very good success bringing people’s properties through, allowing them to modify them in a respectful way and it’s all been very positive,” Henry said. “I would like to further that because I feel like we need a more positive pathway for people to be able to modify their historic homes and allow the city to retain their historic resources.”

The seven-member Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee has two members whose terms are expiring (one incumbent re-applied but was not appointed) and one open seat. Council interviewed five PTC applicants (one withdrew before the meeting and another did not attend or submit a statement) for the spots.

The residents chosen will serve two-year terms beginning April 1 through March 31, 2025.

Council appointed Jeffrey Roedersheimer, Jim Danziger and Michael Schneider as the new members of the PTC.

“I believe that the issues associated with parking, traffic and circulation are among the most important ones for many citizens in our town,” said Danziger, who taught and researched issues related to parking and transportation throughout his entire career.

His decisions will start with city policies and technical issues, but would be guided primarily by what would enhance the quality of life for Laguna Beach’s residents. Safety and mobility also have high priority, he and other applicants agreed.

Most people talk about parking and traffic even when they’re not in their cars, Roedersheimer noted. He focused on emerging technology, analytics and data-driven results.

Schneider was previously on the PTC and knows some of the top concerns, including e-bikes, skateboarders and speeding drivers, all too well on this street.

He also commented on the large group of candidates.

“Not only am I privileged to be here, but I think the city is privileged to have such an amazing group of applicants, Schneider said. “To have such qualified people volunteering their time, not only for the Parking, Traffic, Circulation Committee but others, is just amazing to me.”

A group that showcased the extensive knowledge and experience of applicants on a specific topic was the Audit Review & Investment Advisory Committee.

Council interviewed five candidates (two additional applicants withdrew before the meeting) and appointed three residents to the vacant seats on the audit committee for terms effective immediately through June 30, 2025.

Sasha Talebi, Jolie Eisner and Glenn Gray were appointed.

The wealth of experience in the candidates didn’t go unnoticed by the applicants themselves.

“My running joke is if you don’t show up for a board meeting you get nominated to the audit committee, but nobody is up here because they’re being forced to or because they were going to dabble in something new,” Talebi said. “I feel like you know we can all hit the ground running.”

He’s excited to contribute and see how he can help, he added.

Talebi works in investment management and fiduciary responsibility for client assets and capital markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia. He is currently the managing director of Sequence Venture Group in Newport Beach. Before moving to California just over a decade ago, Talebi worked as managing director of Chimay Capital Management in New York.

Eisner, a five-year resident, is retired from a career in international banking/finance and management consulting. Her experience includes business strategy and planning, treasury management, investment management, and risk management and governance.

Most recently Eisner worked for Alvarez and Marshalls in Laguna Beach and Bank of the West in Newport Beach. Her previous work included JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup, both in New York.

Gray, CEO of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, holds degrees in finance and marketing and has more than 40 years’ experience in banking. He was chair of the audit committee for a public company and a member of the audit committee for two publicly owned commercial banks. He also previously served on the LL committee for several years, which eventually evolved into the audit committee.

Council also agreed to extend the terms of Arts Commissioners Donna Ballard, Suzi Chauvel, Karen Wood, Laura Ford and one vacancy; as well as Planning Commissioners Jorg Dubin, Steven Kellenberg and Ken Sadler. The extended term for both groups would run until June 30 to fill during the June appointments. The short extension will get the commissioner terms back on the timeframe they were before the COVID-19 pandemic (half in June on year one, the other half in June the following year).

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.